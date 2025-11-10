- Home
Good News for All Reliance Jio Users! Make Calls and Use Data Without Mobile Signal; Read Details
Jio-BSNL: Reliance Jio is always ahead in experimenting for its users. Recently, it has conducted a new experiment to provide services to users even without any signal.
Good news for Jio customers in remote areas...
Reliance Jio has partnered with state-owned BSNL to offer better services. Now, Jio customers can use the BSNL network even when there's no Jio signal, a novel move by the company.
Jio joins hands with BSNL
For users in rural areas with poor or no Jio signal, Reliance has introduced new recharge plans. These plans let Jio users access the BSNL network using Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR).
Experiment in these states
These new ICR recharge plans are currently available only for Jio users in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This move is expected to challenge competitors like Airtel and Vi.
What are the new ICR recharge plans?
Jio introduced two new 28-day ICR plans: Rs. 196 (2GB data, 1000 mins/SMS) and Rs. 396 (10GB data, 1000 mins/SMS). These are exclusively for use on the BSNL network.
How does the plan get activated?
After recharging, the ICR plan is queued. It activates automatically on the first call, SMS, or data use, and then stays active for the full 28-day validity period.