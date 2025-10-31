Reliance Jio and Google have partnered to accelerate AI adoption in India. Eligible Jio users will receive Google's AI Pro plan, including Gemini 2.5 Pro and 2TB storage, free for 18 months, with an initial rollout for younger customers.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the benefits for Reliance Jio users as he expressed enthusiasm over both companies shaking hands to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India. "Excited to partner with Reliance Jio to bring the best of Google AI to India. Eligible Jio users will receive our AI Pro plan at no extra cost for 18 months, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, 2TB of storage + our latest AI creation tools. Can't wait to see what we'll build together!" Sundar Pichai said in a post on X.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through Reliance Intelligence Limited, and Google announced an expansive strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India, "empowering consumers, enterprises, and developers in line with Reliance's AI for All vision". This collaboration brings together Reliance's "unmatched scale, connectivity, and ecosystem reach with Google's world-class AI technology", a release said. Together, these initiatives are aimed at democratising AI access and strengthening the digital foundation for India's AI-driven future, the release added.

Free Google AI Pro for Jio Users

Google, in partnership with Reliance Intelligence, will begin rolling out Google's AI Pro plan with it the latest version of Google Gemini to eligible Jio users free of charge for 18 months. This offer includes higher access to Google's most capable Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, 2 TB of cloud storage and more. This 18-month offer is worth Rs 35,100. Eligible Jio users will be able to easily activate this offer via the MyJio app.

Reflecting Jio's commitment to empowering India's youth, the rollout will commence with early access for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans and will swiftly expand to include every Jio customer nationwide in the shortest time possible.

This partnership will also explore bringing more delightful local experiences powered by AI to Jio users, catering to India's rich cultural and linguistic diversity.

Boosting India's AI Infrastructure

In line with its vision of building multi-GW, clean energy-powered, state-of-the-art sovereign compute capabilities, Reliance announced a partnership with Google Cloud to broaden access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). This will enable more organisations to train and deploy larger, more complex AI models, as well as deliver faster inferencing to help execute highly demanding projects and accelerate AI adoption across the broader India AI ecosystem. It will also strengthen India's national AI backbone, supporting the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a global AI powerhouse, the release said.

"This expanded collaboration also establishes Reliance Intelligence as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, driving the adoption of Gemini Enterprise across Indian organisations. Gemini Enterprise is a next-generation, unified agentic AI platform for businesses that brings the best of Google AI to every employee, for every workflow. It empowers teams to discover, create, share, and run AI agents--all in one secure environment," it added

Reliance Intelligence will also develop and offer its own pre-built enterprise AI agents in GeminiEnterprise, expanding the available choice of both Google-built and third-party agents to users.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited, said, "Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow."

RIL is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of Rs 10,71,174 crore, cash profit of Rs 1,46,917 crore and net profit of Rs 81,309 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025. (ANI)