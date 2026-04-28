Jio Launches ₹459 Youth Gaming Plan with 2GB Daily Data, Free AI, and OTT Access
Reliance Jio’s ₹459 gaming plan offers 2GB daily data, 61GB total usage, unlimited calls, and OTT perks. It also includes subscriptions to JioGames, FanCode, Snapchat+, and Google Gemini Pro.
Jio's New Recharge Plan
The Real Magic of This Plan
This extra 5GB data acts as a lifesaver if your daily data suddenly runs out, ensuring you get uninterrupted internet. But remember, this 5GB is a one-time offer for the entire 28 days, so it's best to use it only when needed. Along with data, the plan includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. But the real magic of this plan lies in the entertainment subscriptions it offers. Jio has designed this pack especially for gaming and sports fans, which is why it provides free subscriptions to JioGames and FanCode.
Also read: ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton Raises Alarm Over AI Risks, Urges Strong Global Regulation
A Bumper Deal
Google Gemini Pro
With this pack, you also get a 3-month subscription to JioHotstar Mobile. To solve your data storage worries, the company offers 50GB of free storage on Jio AI Cloud. But the biggest surprise of all is the 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro, which has an estimated market value of around ₹35,100. This feature is perfect for those who want to use the latest AI technology. You can only get these benefits if you log in to these apps with your recharged Jio number.
Also read: Apple AI Smart Glasses Leak: New Designs, Camera Features, and Specs Revealed
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.