With this pack, you also get a 3-month subscription to JioHotstar Mobile. To solve your data storage worries, the company offers 50GB of free storage on Jio AI Cloud. But the biggest surprise of all is the 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro, which has an estimated market value of around ₹35,100. This feature is perfect for those who want to use the latest AI technology. You can only get these benefits if you log in to these apps with your recharged Jio number.

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