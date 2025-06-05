Apple's WWDC 2025 may unveil more than just software upgrades, hinting at the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. This rumored device, potentially replacing the Plus model, is expected to be Apple's thinnest iPhone yet, boasting a sleek design.

Apple is anticipated to highlight significant platform upgrades at WWDC 2025, with possible announcements going beyond software. On Apple's website, a teaser called "Sleek Peek" suggests a potential sneak peek at the long-rumored ultra-thin iPhone, most likely known as the iPhone 17 Air. There is growing conjecture regarding a hardware revelation during the June 9 presentation, even if the teaser may potentially allude to visionOS-inspired interface upgrades throughout Apple's ecosystem.

Based on design ideas from the 5.1mm-thin iPad Pro that was released last year, the iPhone 17 Air is said to be Apple's thinnest iPhone to date. According to sources, it will take the place of the iPhone's current Plus model, signaling a move toward lighter, sleeker form factors. If made public, this new inclusion would represent Apple's ongoing shift toward minimalist design and a reorganization of its iPhone lineup.

Although the iPhone 17 Air isn't anticipated to debut at WWDC, Apple may show off its design there before the rest of the iPhone 17 range is released in September.

What to expect from iPhone 17 Air?

With a casing that may be as thin as 5.5mm, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to become Apple's thinnest smartphone ever, breaking the 6.9mm mark set by the iPhone 6. Although this extreme thinness would be a significant design milestone for Apple, there are significant hardware trade-offs.

Apple is anticipated to cut the battery capacity to roughly 2,800mAh in order to achieve the thin profile. This would make the Air 40% smaller than the current Plus model, which the Air is rumored to replace, and 20% smaller than the normal iPhone 16. With a single 48MP back lens and a 24MP front camera, the camera system may also be made simpler, simplifying the device's internal components without appreciably compromising image quality.

What to expect from Apple WWDC 2025?

As a result of inspiration from visionOS, the technology that powers the Apple Vision Pro headset, Apple is anticipated to roll out significant visual upgrades throughout its whole ecosystem, including iOS, watchOS, and tvOS, with the goal of achieving better uniformity. The "Sleek Peek" branding may allude to this unified new design style. These modifications are anticipated to include translucent, glass-like UI components, revised iconography, and updated app navigation.