Holi Special Flipkart Offer: Is iPhone 16 for Just Rs 6,800? Read on

Flipkart has announced a massive discount on the iPhone 16 for the Holi festival. There's a great opportunity to buy the iPhone 16 for just Rs. 6,800. Let's see how to get this amazing offer.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

iPhone

Huge Discount on iPhone 16!

Flipkart is offering a huge discount on Apple's latest iPhone 16 model. This has significantly reduced the price of the phone.

article_image2

iPhone 16 Price Cut!

The original price of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is Rs. 79,900. But, Flipkart is offering a 12% discount on this phone. This reduces the price of the phone to Rs. 68,999.


article_image3

Bank and Exchange Offer!

Flipkart is also offering a bank discount of Rs. 2,000 when buying the iPhone 16. This will reduce the price of the phone to Rs. 66,999. Apart from this, there is an exchange offer of Rs. 60,200 for this phone. If you use this, you can buy this phone at a very low price.

article_image4

How to buy the iPhone 16 for just Rs. 6,800?

If you have a good quality phone and get a full exchange offer of Rs. 60,200 for it, the price of this phone is only Rs. 6,799. Keep in mind that the value of the old phone will depend on its condition and model.

article_image5

iPhone 16 Features!

The iPhone 16 has an A18 Bionic chip, which makes its performance amazing. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The company has provided a new camera control button in it. The phone has a 48MP fusion primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the back.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price DROPS on Flipkart! Check out unbelievable deal gcw

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price DROPS on Flipkart! Check out unbelievable deal

Apple iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming! gcw

iPhone 17 Pro LEAK: Bigger camera, A19 Pro chip and premium design incoming!

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know gcw

OnePlus ditching alert slider for an iPhone-like feature? Here's what we know

What is DDoS, the cyberattack that hit Elon Musk's X? How does it work and other details gcw

What is DDoS, the cyberattack that hit Elon Musk's X? How does it work and other details

Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyberattack', suspects involvement of coordinated group or a nation snt

Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyberattack', suspects involvement of coordinated group or a nation

Recent Stories

Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way! RBA

Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way!

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING claim on lack of recognition after leading KKR to 3rd title in 2024 HRD

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING claim on lack of recognition after leading KKR to 3rd title in 2024

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos anr

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos

Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case dmn

Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case

Recent Videos

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

Video Icon
Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Video Icon