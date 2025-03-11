Holi Special Flipkart Offer: Is iPhone 16 for Just Rs 6,800? Read on

Read Full Gallery

Flipkart has announced a massive discount on the iPhone 16 for the Holi festival. There's a great opportunity to buy the iPhone 16 for just Rs. 6,800. Let's see how to get this amazing offer.

Huge Discount on iPhone 16! Flipkart is offering a huge discount on Apple's latest iPhone 16 model. This has significantly reduced the price of the phone.

iPhone 16 Price Cut! The original price of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is Rs. 79,900. But, Flipkart is offering a 12% discount on this phone. This reduces the price of the phone to Rs. 68,999.

Bank and Exchange Offer! Flipkart is also offering a bank discount of Rs. 2,000 when buying the iPhone 16. This will reduce the price of the phone to Rs. 66,999. Apart from this, there is an exchange offer of Rs. 60,200 for this phone. If you use this, you can buy this phone at a very low price.

How to buy the iPhone 16 for just Rs. 6,800? If you have a good quality phone and get a full exchange offer of Rs. 60,200 for it, the price of this phone is only Rs. 6,799. Keep in mind that the value of the old phone will depend on its condition and model.

iPhone 16 Features! The iPhone 16 has an A18 Bionic chip, which makes its performance amazing. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The company has provided a new camera control button in it. The phone has a 48MP fusion primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the back.

