Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) shares slid over 5% in midday trade on Friday after the company said it had delayed the launch of its flagship video game ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ to May 26, 2026, from the expected fall 2025 release date.

Take-Two said its wholly owned Rockstar Games label would release the game during its fiscal year 2027.

The massive drop comes after the stock hit an all-time high of $238 on Thursday.

While JPMorgan analysts kept their ‘Overweight’ rating for Take-Two’s shares, they noted that the timeline for the videogame was well beyond any delay that investors had anticipated.

“We believe investors were braced for a potential slight delay to the winter 2025,” the analysts wrote in a note cited by TheFly. "But certainly not mid-2026.”

The brokerage also noted that this delay opens a window for Electronic Arts (EA) to launch ‘Battlefield’ in fiscal 2026. Electronic Arts (EA) stock was up 3% on Friday.

Meanwhile, TD Cowen held a more optimistic view, reiterating its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a price target of $211. Analyst Doug Creutz said that the delay is a “not-so-bad” outcome and anticipates that fiscal 2026 will be a year of record bookings for Take-Two with ‘Borderlands 4’, ‘Mafia: The Old Country’, and other titles still on track for their launch.

Roth Capital, Baird, and Benchmark expressed that the delay wasn’t a surprise, and any weakness in the stock should be seen as a buying opportunity.

“We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said.

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence.”

Despite Friday’s drop, Take-Two’s stock remains up by over 20% for the year and has gained nearly 55% over the past 12 months.

