GOOD news for content creators! You can now post 3 minutes long reels on Instagram

Instagram has increased the maximum length of Reels from 90 seconds to three minutes, giving creators more freedom for storytelling and in-depth content. This change comes as TikTok faces potential restrictions and positions Instagram to attract users seeking longer video formats.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

A significant addition to Instagram's Reels feature has been unveiled, enabling users to post films up to three minutes in length. The goal of this modification is to provide authors greater freedom to express themselves creatively by doubling the previous 90-second restriction.

"We've heard a lot of feedback from creators saying that 90 seconds is just too short," said Adam Mosseri, the president of Instagram, in a Reel announcing the move. "By raising the time restriction to three minutes, we hope you will be able to share the tales you truly want to," he added.

article_image2

Reels up to three minutes in length can now be uploaded. Due to our emphasis on short-form video, we have traditionally only permitted reels up to 90 seconds, but we have received criticism that this is just too brief for those who wish to share lengthier stories. "I hope this helps," Mosseri added.

Instagram is positioned to draw in more content producers and consumers seeking lengthier video formats with this change, which comes just hours before the expected TikTok shutdown in the US. In order to better support vertical content, Instagram is also switching from its traditional square profile grids to rectangle ones.

article_image3

The longer format opens up new possibilities for Reels content, including:
* More in-depth tutorials and how-to guides.
* Extended musical performances and live sets.
* Longer vlogs and travel diaries.
* Creative storytelling with more complex narratives.

With the help of TikTok, Instagram has been gradually improving its Reels feature while keeping its unique style. Reels' position as a crucial platform for producing and consuming short-form video content is further cemented by this most recent version.

