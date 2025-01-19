OnePlus 13R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000

Choosing the right smartphone under Rs 40,000 can be overwhelming. This guide simplifies the process by showcasing the top 5 contenders in this price range, including models from OnePlus, iQOO, Realme, Vivo, and Motorola.

It might be challenging to select the best smartphone for your needs with the abundance of models available for purchase under Rs 40,000. With several well-known brands on the market, including as OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Vivo, and Motorola, we have put together a list of the best smartphones in this category to assist make the purchasing process easier

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R

1. OnePlus 13R The OnePlus 13R has a 6.78-inch, 120Hz ProXDR AMOLED screen with LTPO 4.1 technology and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the front and rear of the new "performance flagship" from OnePlus, which has a flat screen instead of the curved one found on the 12R. The OnePlus 13R's optics include an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main camera, and a 50MP 2x Samsung JN5 telephoto lens. There is a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie camera on the front. The front sensor can only record 1080p at 30 frames per second, but the rear cameras can capture films at high to 4K 60 frames per second. Also Read | OnePlus 13R vs iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Which flagship smartphone is worth your money?

2. iQOO Neo 9 Pro A 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits is a feature of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. It's interesting to note that some games on the smartphone might have a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor, which was also found in several of the flagship phones from the previous year, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 11, and the newly released OnePlus 12R, powers the iQOO phone. Additionally, it includes an Adreno 740 GPU for graphics-intensive jobs and games. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro has 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB of RAM. Also Read | Realme 14 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Which is a better smartphone under Rs 30,000?

3. Realme GT 6 The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen of the Realme GT 6 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a maximum brightness of 6,000 nits. It can handle jobs requiring a lot of graphics because to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU and Adreno 735 GPU. Up to 512GB 4.0 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM are supported. A 50MP Sony LYT 808 camera, a 50MP Sony JN5 telephoto lens, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens make up the triple camera configuration for optics. A 32MP Sony IMX615 camera with up to 4K video recording is available for selfies and video chats. Also Read | Redmi 13 to Redmi Note 13: Best 5 Xiaomi smartphones under Rs 15,000 in 2025

Vivo T3 Ultra

4. Vivo T3 Ultra The 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen of the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G has a resolution of 1.5K (2800 x 1260). The display can draw up to 1.07 billion colors and offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14, is what it runs on. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ CPU powers the Vivo T3 Ultra's performance, together with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. According to Vivo, the T3 Ultra 5G scored higher than 16,00,000 on Antutu. The gadget has a 5500mAh battery that can be charged at 80 watts quickly.

5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro The robust Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which powers the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, has an octa-core CPU layout with a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core arrangement. The device's 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera array will appeal to photography lovers, while a 50 MP front camera allows for excellent selfies. Fast charging and effective power management are guaranteed with a 4500 mAh battery, Turbo Power Charging, and a USB Type-C connection. Also Read | OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Which flagship smartphone is worth your money?

Latest Videos