Bengaluru: India now accounts for 13.5% of ChatGPT’s global monthly active users, making it the largest user base for the platform. This surpasses the United States at 8.9% and Indonesia at 5.7%, according to the 2025 Trends – Artificial Intelligence report by Mary Meeker.

The report highlights India’s rapid embrace of generative AI tools across education, enterprise, and everyday life. India also ranks third globally in usage of the DeepSeek mobile app, a Chinese AI company that has developed large language models (LLMs) similar to GPT (by OpenAI) and LLaMA (by Meta).

India accounts for 6.9% of the DeepSeek mobile app’s global monthly active users. China leads with a dominant 33.9%, followed by Russia at 9.2%. The United States and Indonesia trail with 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively—underscoring the widespread global adoption of this AI-powered platform.

The report also notes that over the past three decades, only five companies have consistently remained among the top 30 most valuable publicly traded global tech firms. In 2025, one Indian company—Reliance, from the telecom sector—secured a spot on the list with a market capitalization of $216 billion.

Power consumption

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the amount of electricity used by data centers around the world has more than tripled over the past 19 years, including in India.

Big tech companies that run massive data centers—called hyperscalers—used most of the space in these centers. Most of the electricity was used by the servers, the machines that store and process data. The US and Europe used the most electricity for data centers. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific countries (not including China) used much less—only about 1% of the global total, which is below the worldwide average of 1.5%.