iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details

Leaked images of dummy iPhone SE 4 models suggest a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring a single rear camera and flat edges. The upcoming budget-friendly iPhone may also sport a 6.06-inch OLED display, A18 Bionic chip, and Face ID, potentially launching in Spring 2024.

Apple fans, get ready! In the upcoming months, Apple could release the eagerly anticipated iPhone SE 4. The design is revealed by recent pictures of dummy devices, and this may be what consumers can anticipate from the next smartphone. According to rumors, the Apple iPhone SE 4 may come out as the iPhone 16e, which would have a design akin to the iPhone 14.

A tipster by the name of Sonny Dickson uploaded dummy black and white iPhone SE 4 devices on X. In the first case, its design is similar to that of the iPhone 14, with a single camera with an LED flash in the upper left corner of the back.

The button arrangement, aluminum frame, and flat edges are among the many aspects that have been kept from earlier iterations. The design does not have the Action Button; instead, the SIM slot, volume controls, and a mute switch are located on the left side.

Fans are highly interested in the features and specifications because this is the least expensive smartphone in the Apple series. A 6.06-inch Full-HD+ LTPS OLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz may be included in the iPhone SE 4. It is anticipated that the recognizable physical home button will be eliminated, and Face ID may take its place.

Apple's most recent A18 Bionic CPU, which is paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM for snappy and seamless performance, may be used to charge the smartphone. A single 48-megapixel back camera, a USB Type-C connector, and a metal frame with potential water resistance are among anticipated features of the phone. It is anticipated that the iPhone SE 4 will be on sale in March or April. The first pricing of the iPhone SE 4 may be less than $500, or around Rs 42,000. However, it may cost more than KRW 8,00,000, or around Rs 46,000, in retail establishments in South Korea.

