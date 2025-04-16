Image Credit : social media

Though Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, the Bulgarian mystic's prophecies continue to command attention across the globe. Known for her uncanny ability to forecast global events, such as natural disasters or political upheavals, Vanga's prophecies sometimes come back to haunt her when current affairs seem to reflect her enigmatic cautions.

This year, in an unexpected turn of events, her prediction had nothing to do with natural disasters, pandemics, or conflict. Rather, it targets the core of contemporary society: our increasing reliance on cellphones. Researchers, psychologists, and the general public are all quite concerned by her forecast, which points to a future in which emotional detachment and digital addiction would rule human existence.