- Home
- Technology
- Did Baba Vanga see smartphone coming? Here's her chilling prophecy about digital digital obsession
Did Baba Vanga see smartphone coming? Here's her chilling prophecy about digital digital obsession
Baba Vanga's prophecy warns of a future dominated by smartphones, leading to emotional detachment and digital addiction. This aligns with current research showing excessive phone use linked to mental and physical health issues.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Though Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, the Bulgarian mystic's prophecies continue to command attention across the globe. Known for her uncanny ability to forecast global events, such as natural disasters or political upheavals, Vanga's prophecies sometimes come back to haunt her when current affairs seem to reflect her enigmatic cautions.
This year, in an unexpected turn of events, her prediction had nothing to do with natural disasters, pandemics, or conflict. Rather, it targets the core of contemporary society: our increasing reliance on cellphones. Researchers, psychologists, and the general public are all quite concerned by her forecast, which points to a future in which emotional detachment and digital addiction would rule human existence.
Baba Vanga's prediction on smartphone
According to archival accounts and followers of her work, Baba Vanga had predicted a scenario in which the widespread use of mobile phones would begin to alter human behavior in irreversible ways.
According to reports, she issued a warning that people's over-reliance on cellphones may harm their mental and social well-being in addition to their physical health.
Vanga is credited for foreseeing that people may eventually lose their ability to feel true emotions, which would result in a life that is more and more disconnected from reality. She foresaw a day when people would resemble machines more and more—automated, uninterested in developing meaningful connections, and dependent on electronic gadgets for stimulation and approval.
What do research say about smartphone use?
Many of the issues raised in Baba Vanga's prophecy are supported by contemporary study. Global mobile phone usage is expected to increase significantly by 2025, according to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other behavioral health studies.
People gaze at screens for more than seven hours a day on average, and over four of those hours are spent on smartphones.
- According to psychological research, using cellphones excessively might cause sleep difficulties because of the extended exposure to blue light.
- elevated stress levels brought on by social comparison and continual connectedness.
- decreased productivity and attention spans, particularly for professionals and students.
- mental health conditions include sadness, anxiety, and heightened loneliness.
Movements calling for "digital detox" have gained traction in reaction to these mounting concerns. A digital detox entails purposefully reducing or giving up all digital device use for a predetermined amount of time in order to restore emotional equilibrium, mental clarity, and better physical health.