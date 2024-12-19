ChatGPT is now available for WhatsApp users: How it works? Are you eligible?

OpenAI's ChatGPT is now available for free on WhatsApp and phone calls in the US. Experience the AI chatbot on your favorite messaging app with limited free calling minutes. Learn about usage limits and availability.

openai chatgpt

OpenAI is actively promoting ChatGPT everywhere, and now, the well-known AI chatbot can be used on WhatsApp and even during standard phone conversations. Yes, you may use ChatGPT for free in the US now that it's accessible on the messaging app owned by Meta. Given that WhatsApp currently offers the Meta AI chatbot for free, it's intriguing to see OpenAI introduce ChatGPT to the messaging service.

One of the numerous things the firm has revealed recently is the WhatsApp chatbot, which is part of a 12-day rollout frenzy. OpenAI has released a chatbot for WhatsApp that can be activated using the US number 1-1800-242-8478. You can call the AI chatbot for free, but only for 15 minutes each month, using the same number. It makes sense that ChatGPT will function without an account for phone calls, but it's probable that OpenAI will figure out a way to connect ChatGPT to an existing account so that WhatsApp users can access their past chat history. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT will never call you or start a WhatsApp conversation on your behalf.

You may test out the WhatsApp chatbot in any country where ChatGPT is available, including India, even though OpenAI has only provided the calling service for users in the US and Canada at this time. Using our WhatsApp account, we tested out the 1-1800-242-8478 number and were able to access the chatbot on our feed. WhatsApp has a message limit as well, and the app will alert you when you've sent too many messages in a given day. Additionally, there are certain restrictions on the functionalities that the ChatGPT WhatsApp chatbot can offer. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT can only be used for text chats on the messaging app.

For ChatGPT to reach a larger audience, OpenAI requires additional channels. With the iOS 18.2 update, it has already partnered with Apple to make ChatGPT available on Macs, iPhones, and other devices. Additionally, it seeks to increase its ChatGPT user base, which always contributes to the company's increased worth.



Additionally, OpenAI made the Sora AI video production tool available to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Additionally, the firm has introduced a new Pro tier that offers you additional limitations and greater access to ChatGPT for $200 (about Rs 17,000) every month. Finally, the business has announced that ChatGPT Search is accessible to everyone, including those without a platform account.

