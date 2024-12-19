Gaming on a budget? 5 best smartphones under Rs 25,000

Discover the top gaming phones under Rs 25,000, featuring models from Poco, OnePlus, Vivo, and more. Compare specs like display, processor, RAM, and battery to find the perfect phone for your gaming needs.

Finding a phone that fits your unique use cases might be challenging with so many new alternatives available within the Rs 25,000 price range. To make the process easier, we've put together a list of the best gaming phones in this price range, including models from well-known companies like Poco, OnePlus, Vivo, and more.

1. Poco F6 The Poco F6 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has 1920Hz PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz fast touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 2400 nits. Widevine L1, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ are supported by the device. Corning Gorilla Victus protects the device's front, and the rear is composed of polycarbonate and is available in titanium and black. The Poco F6 has an Adreno 735 GPU for graphics-intensive operations and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which is based on the 4nm technology. It has 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

2. OnePlus Nord CE4 The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE4 has a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. HDR 10+ color certification, 10-bit color depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 210Hz touch sampling are all supported. To handle graphics-intensive activities, the Nord CE 4 5G is outfitted with an Adreno 720 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It provides up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The gadget has two cameras on the back: an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with OIS. Video calls and selfies are handled by a 16MP front camera. A huge 5,500 mAh battery that supports 100W rapid charging is included with the Nord CE 4. Operating on Oxygen OS 14, which is based on Android 14, the phone is guaranteed to receive three years of security patches and two years of OS updates.

3. Infinix GT 20 Pro The 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED screen of the Infinix GT 20 Pro has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. For enhanced graphics performance, the device is outfitted with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset in addition to the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset. The Pixelworks X5 Turbo, a specialized gaming display processor in the smartphone, improves GPU speed, resolution, and latency. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with the 45W converter that comes with it. Infinix promises two years of software upgrades and an additional year of security fixes for the smartphone running its XOS 14, which is based on the most recent version of the Android operating system.

4. Vivo T3 Pro The 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage are supported by its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 720 GPU. In terms of photography, the gadget has two cameras on the back: an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with EIS and a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS. It has a 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. The gadget runs FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14, and has a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Vivo promises OS upgrades for two years. Even with a vegan leather back option, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G boasts a compact 7.49mm profile and a huge 5,500mAh battery. It is rated IP64 for dust and water protection.

5. Motorola Edge 50 Neo The Moto Edge 50 Neo boasts a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and compatibility for HDR10+. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen, and the gadget itself is certified MIL-STD-810H for increased durability and has an IP68 rating for protection to dust and water. Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support improve the entertainment experience.



A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage power the phone's internal components. Additionally, users gain from an AI-optimized virtual RAM extension of up to 8GB. Motorola has promised to provide software and security upgrades for the gadget for five years, and it runs on Android 14. The Moto Edge 50 Neo has a triple back camera configuration for those who enjoy taking pictures. This comprises a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). A 32MP camera on the front allows for excellent selfies.

