Oppo Find X8 vs Vivo X200: Specs, features, performance and more compared

Choosing between Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8? Our in-depth comparison covers design, camera, performance, battery, and price, helping you find the perfect flagship phone under Rs. 700,000. Discover which phone reigns supreme.

Are you looking for a flagship smartphone that has a strong CPU and a cutting-edge camera? Then, we've discovered the ideal choices. With several striking features, Vivo and Oppo recently debuted their flagship smartphone series in India. Both the Oppo Find X8 and the Vivo X200 are the companies' typical flagship models, providing some high-end features at a fairly affordable price. As a result, customers may enjoy premium flagship performance for less than Rs. 700,000. However, we have put together a thorough comparison to assist you in choosing the best smartphone if you are torn between these two models.

Oppo Find X8 vs Vivo X200: Design Though their specifications and cutting-edge features are very comparable, the Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8 each have distinctive designs that give them a high-end appearance and feel. The Vivo X200 has an aluminium frame and a glass body with a metal ring around the camera module. However, the Oppo Find X8 also has a glass casing and a circular camera module, giving it a striking appearance. For dust and water resistance, both devices have been rated IP68 and IP69. Also Read | iPhone 17 Air: Apple's new product to be thinner and cheaper too? Regarding the viewing experience, the Vivo X200 has a 6.67-inch VM8 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. In contrast, the Oppo Find X8 has a 6.59-inch curved AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 4500 nits and an intelligent refresh rate of 120 Hz.



Oppo Find X8 vs Vivo X200: Camera A 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX921 VCS sensor, a 50MP JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor that offers 3x optical zoom make up the Vivo X200's triple camera configuration. In contrast, the Oppo Find X8 has three cameras: a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with a Sony LYT 600 sensor that offers 3x optical zoom, a 50MP JN5 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT 700 sensor. A 32MP front-facing camera is available on both devices for taking selfies. Also Read | WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls

Oppo Find X8 vs Vivo X200: Processor and Battery MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 internal storage power the Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8. Therefore, both smartphones will provide a flagship experience in terms of multitasking and power performance. The software for the X200 and Find X8 is based on the Android 15 model and runs on Funtouch OS 15 and ColorOS 15, respectively. Also Read | Apple might be working on two foldable devices, first to debut in 2026; Check expected features and more Finally, the Vivo X200 is powered by a 5,800mAh battery that supports 90W FlashCharge for continuous operation. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 has a 5630mAh battery that can be charged using 80W SUPERVOOC.

Oppo Find X8 vs Vivo X200: Price The Vivo X200 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 65999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage variant. And the Oppo Find X8 was launched at a starting price of Rs 69999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage option.

