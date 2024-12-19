WhatsApp to YouTube: Top 9 most downloaded iPhone apps of 2024 in India

Discover the 9 most downloaded free iPhone apps of 2024, featuring Instagram, YouTube, Google Pay, and more. Explore the latest features and updates that made these apps a must-have this year. Download now!

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 12:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

As 2024 draws to a close, it's time to review the highlights of the year's events in the technology sector. Apple also revealed the list of the top iPhone applications on the Play Store just in time. The top 9 free applications that were downloaded in 2024 from the Apple App Store are listed below.

WhatsApp

Without a question, WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app worldwide. On the Apple App Store, it is also the most downloaded app. Additionally, Meta has introduced a number of new features, including expanded support for group video calls, the option to remove messages that have been received, additional security and privacy measures, and more.

Instagram

One of the most downloaded iPhone applications is the Meta-owned quick short video sharing network. Throughout the year, the app has been updated with a number of new features to improve its usability and practicality for users. This includes editing direct messages, deleting sent messages, adding music to the profile, and posting 20 images and videos in one post.

YouTube logo

YouTube 

YouTube, a video streaming service owned by Google, is ranked third among the best free applications available in the App Store. Additionally, the app gained a number of additional features, including ambient mode, sleep timer support, 1080p Premium, live captioning, and more.

Google Pay

Google Pay is a payment system that uses UPI. The software provides a simple way for customers to pay. In addition, it enables users to pay for postpaid bills, utilities, cards, and other expenses.

Google

Among the most downloaded apps on the iPhone is the Google app. The application has an easy-to-use design and is now connected with Google's new AI chatbot, Gemini, which enables users to ask questions and receive responses that resemble those of a human.

Gmail

Everyone knows how to use Gmail. One of the most popular email clients worldwide right now is Gmail, which reached the top ten list. Numerous enhancements have also been made to the Gmail app for iPhone, including Google Meet connection, AI integration, and support for Gemini.

Google Maps

People still download Google Maps to their iPhones and use it for navigation or to explore neighbouring places, despite the fact that Apple Maps has significantly improved by 2024. In 2024, Google's Maps app also got a number of enhancements, including flyover representation, incident reporting, AQI, and more.

 

Snapchat

One of the most popular social networking sites and one of the most downloaded applications from the App Store is Snapchat. Users may take pictures with the app and share them with their peers on the network. Throughout the year, Snap Map and mode AR filters were added to the app.
 

Facebook

In 2024, the Meta-owned social media network also made the list. Numerous new features have been added to the app, including Messenger integration, security enhancements, and Meta AI integration.

