Amazon Freedom Sale: Score Big on Smartphones, Laptops & More—Prime Gets Early Access
Amazon's Freedom Sale offers huge discounts on electronics, fashion, and more. Prime members get early access, special deals, and Gold Rewards. The sale starts July 31st with additional contests and prizes.
Amazon Freedom Sale
Hot on the heels of Flipkart's announcement, Amazon launched its Freedom Sale. Get ready for big discounts on smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and much more. Prime members get early access, plus Gold Rewards, gift card vouchers, and special deals.
When does the sale start?
* Amazon Freedom Sale starts July 31st at 12 PM.
* Prime members get access starting July 31st at midnight.
* Get an instant 10% off with SBI cards.
* Save more with 5% Gold Rewards and up to 10% back via gift card vouchers.
Which categories have offers?
This sale has huge offers across all categories, including:
* Up to 80% off on fashion, home, and kitchen products
* Mobiles and accessories starting at ₹6,999
* Up to 75% off on electronics and smart devices
* Exchange offers and bank discounts on TVs and home appliances
* Amazon Bazaar products from ₹99
Special benefits for Prime members
* Prime members get a 12-hour early access to the sale.
* Get first dibs on fast-selling items like smartphones, laptops, and large appliances.
Prime Membership Plans:* ₹399 (12-month shopping edition)* ₹799 (Prime Lite - 1 year)* ₹1,499 (Standard Prime - 1 year)* ₹299 (Monthly plan)
Special contests and prizes
Besides shopping, there are fun engagement features for users
:* Spin & Win – Chance to win a MacBook Air
* Answer & Win – Win prizes up to ₹25,000
* Try Your Luck – Chance to win up to ₹1.3 Lakhs
* Fun Zone Rewards – Prizes worth ₹1 Crore