4 Things Not to Share on WhatsApp: Avoid Legal Trouble

Many important things are now happening through WhatsApp, including messages, photos, videos, calls, and meetings. But sharing these four things on WhatsApp can lead to legal trouble.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

WhatsApp is a very popular app. It offers many facilities including messages, videos, photos, video calls, and voice messages. The number of WhatsApp users in India is very high. Users share information, forward videos, photos, and many other things through WhatsApp every day. But sharing these four prohibited things will not only lead to complaints but also to trouble.

article_image2

4 billion users are using WhatsApp. It is important to know what can be shared and what should not be forwarded through WhatsApp. If you violate the rules by mistake, a complaint will be filed. Your WhatsApp account will be banned. Here are four important things to keep in mind.

article_image3

Do not share obscene photos and videos
Do not share any obscene videos or photos through WhatsApp. Doing so will result in your WhatsApp account being banned. Double-check before sharing any forwarded photos or videos.

article_image4

Do not share anti-national messages
Do not share anti-national messages, photos, videos, or any information that harms the unity and sovereignty of the country. This is against the rules. In this case, not only will your WhatsApp account be banned, but a complaint will also be filed. You will face serious problems due to the anti-national activity complaint.

article_image5

Child abuse
Do not share incidents of child abuse or atrocities through WhatsApp. Do not share these things even by mistake. If you violate this rule, you may face imprisonment. So be very careful. Do not share forwarded videos, photos, or messages related to child abuse.

article_image6

Be careful when sharing other people's photos and videos
Be careful when sharing other people's photos and videos through WhatsApp. The information, photos, or videos you share should not harm their dignity. If a case is filed for harming someone's dignity, punishment is certain.

