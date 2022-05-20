Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Stephanie McMahon to take leave of absence; here's why

    First Published May 20, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Stephanie McMahon is the current chief brand officer of WWE. However, she has gone on an indefinite leave of absence, and here's why.

    Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar and chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon has decided to take an indefinite break from the promotion. She has announced that she is going on an indefinite leave of absence and will not be handling her duties with the company for some time. The break happens to be for personal reasons, as she looks to spend some quality time with her family and give them her fully-devoted attention. For those unaware, Stephanie is the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and is married to former WWE superstar and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, with three daughters.

    Stephanie took to her Twitter to announce her decision to go on leave. "As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me, and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family," read her tweet.

    It is to be noted that Stephanie's husband, Hunter, recently announced his retirement from in-ring action, having undergone heart surgery earlier this year, as he got a defibrillator fitted in his chest. He exemplified that he had been suffering from viral pneumonia last year and coughed up blood. Further tests revealed that there was fluid in his lungs, and his heart was in poor condition.

    "I will never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which is probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV. I was nose-diving and sort of at the one-yard line where you don't want to be for your family and your future. There are moments when they're putting you out for stuff, and you think, 'Is this it? Do you wake up from this?' That's tough to swallow and makes you think differently," Hunter told ESPN.

