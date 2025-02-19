Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs NZ: Is Fakhar Zaman be fit to play? PCB provides update on his injury

Fakhar Zaman awkwardly injured himself during his fielding effort in the first over of the Champions Trophy 2025 opener between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board provided a crucial update on opener Fakhar Zaman’s injury he sustained during the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19.

Fakhar Zaman awkwardly injured himself during his fielding effort in the first over of the match. Shaheen Afridi opened the bowling for Pakistan and Will Young hit the ball towards the cover region for a boundary. However, Fakhar Zaman sprinted from the mid-off and chased the ball, successfully preventing it from touching the boundary rope. However, the left-handed batter injured himself in the process, appearing to be in discomfort immediately after the fielding effort.

The Pakistan opener walked off the field and sat near the advertising board, clutching his back and ankle. This created concerns among the Pakistan team management and fans alike about his availability for the remainder of the tournament. Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement via ICC on Zaman’s injury update.

PCB stated that Fakhar Zaman was examined for muscular sprain and further updates will be provided later.

“Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course.” PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan has already been hit with a massive blow as rising opener Saim Ayub was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to ankle injury he sustained during the second Test against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town last month. Another injury scare might have sent panic to Pakistan management as they cannot afford to lose another player to injury amid their campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Interestingly, Fakhar Zaman was added to the squad as a replacement for Saim Ayub for the Champions Trophy 2025. Zaman was in good form in the ODI tri-series, where he amassed 135 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45 in matches.

Will Young led New Zealand’s batting with a century

After New Zealand was put to bat first by Pakistan, the openers Will Young and Devon Conway provided a good start to Kiwis’ innings until the latter was dismissed for 10 runs at 39/1. Thereafter, Young was joined by Kane Williamson at the crease to carry on New Zealand’s batting.

However, Williamson departed early after he was dismissed for 1 at 40/2. Then, Daryll Mitchell strolled out to bat to join Will Young at the crease. The pair was looking to form a good partnership until Daryll’s stay at the crease was ended after he was dismissed for 10 at 73/3. Thereafter, Young and Tom Latham carried on New Zealand’s innings and took the team past the 100-run mark in the 23rd over.

Will Young has been leading New Zealand’s batting after three wickets and completed 50 in 56 balls. Young received enough from Tom Latham, who steadied New Zealand’s innings. The opener continued with his innings and completed his century in 107 balls. Young and Latham were looking to extend their partnership after helping Kiwis cross the 150-run mark until the former was dismissed for 107 at 191/4 in the 38th over.

