Image Credit : Getty

CM Punk’s WWE exit in 2014 was both personal and around creative differences. In WWE: Unreal, Triple H admitted that he had serious doubts about Punk for years and even shut down early talks of a return.

“Still the same dude, won’t work,” Triple H told Punk in one of their past meetings.

But things eventually changed. When the two met again before Punk’s 2023 return, the dynamic felt different.

“It seemed almost like in the phone call we both realized, ‘Oh, he’s different. Oh, I’m different,’” Triple H said.

That mutual change is what finally opened the door for Punk’s dramatic comeback.