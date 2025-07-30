Image Credit : Getty

Bruno Sammartino's name is etched in stone as the longest-reigning world champion in WWE history - twice. His first reign began in 1963 and lasted an unbelievable 2,803 days. That’s over seven and a half years with the title around his waist. As if that wasn’t enough, he returned for another reign that spanned 1,237 days. Two separate thousand-day reigns in one career. Safe to say, no one is ever touching that record.