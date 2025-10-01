Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns Expected to Compete

While The Rock won’t be there, fans can expect to see Roman Reigns back in action. Despite his growing Hollywood commitments, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Reigns will wrap up filming for the upcoming Street Fighter movie just in time for Survivor Series.

He is reportedly scheduled to anchor a major match at the event-likely another War Games battle. According to Meltzer, the matchup would pit Reigns and The Usos, joined by two allies, against Seth Rollins’ faction, now going by The Vision, which includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed alongside Rollins.

The rivalry has been brewing since WrestleMania 41, when Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed Reigns to align with Rollins. With both sides recruiting backup, Survivor Series could provide the stage for these bitter enemies to settle scores in one of WWE’s most chaotic match formats.