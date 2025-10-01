- Home
- WWE Rumours: The Rock’s Survivor Series Return, Roman Reigns’ War Games Match, and Brock Lesnar’s Future Plans
The latest reports for WWE Survivor Series confirm Roman Reigns is expected to compete in a major match, likely War Games, following the completion of his movie filming and the fans are also hoping to see The Rock or Brock Lesnar.
WWE fans hoping for blockbuster surprises at this year’s Survivor Series may need to temper expectations. Rumours continue to swirl around major names like The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar, but the latest reports paint a clearer picture of what to expect heading into the Nov. 29 premium live event.
Roman Reigns Expected to Compete
While The Rock won’t be there, fans can expect to see Roman Reigns back in action. Despite his growing Hollywood commitments, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Reigns will wrap up filming for the upcoming Street Fighter movie just in time for Survivor Series.
He is reportedly scheduled to anchor a major match at the event-likely another War Games battle. According to Meltzer, the matchup would pit Reigns and The Usos, joined by two allies, against Seth Rollins’ faction, now going by The Vision, which includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed alongside Rollins.
The rivalry has been brewing since WrestleMania 41, when Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed Reigns to align with Rollins. With both sides recruiting backup, Survivor Series could provide the stage for these bitter enemies to settle scores in one of WWE’s most chaotic match formats.
Brock Lesnar Set for Extended Hiatus
As for Brock Lesnar, fans who witnessed his brutal dismantling of John Cena at Wrestlepalooza earlier this month may need to wait a while before seeing him again. According to Fightful Select, cited by Steve Carrier, Lesnar is “off television for a while.”
However, WWE already has long-term plans for “The Beast.” He remains internally listed for the 2026 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42, suggesting his next run will be saved for the biggest stages.
Interestingly, reports from Bodyslam.net indicate that Bron Breakker could be earmarked as a future rival. One potential storyline being discussed would see a rising star eliminate Lesnar from the Royal Rumble, planting the seeds for a showdown that could establish WWE’s next breakthrough powerhouse.
For now, Lesnar’s absence gives WWE plenty of time to build toward his eventual return and to elevate new talent in the meantime.
No Return for The Rock at Survivor Series
Speculation had been rife that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could make a nostalgic return at Survivor Series, the very event where he debuted in 1996. However, Steve Carrier of Ringside News confirmed that there is “no internal talk within WWE” about The Rock being involved this year, dashing hopes of his comeback.
The Rock hasn’t appeared in WWE since his involvement at Elimination Chamber back in March, where he set in motion John Cena’s shocking heel turn. Fans were left disappointed by his absence in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, but his packed Hollywood schedule has left little room for WWE.
Currently, he is busy promoting his film The Smashing Machine, releasing this Friday, and preparing for a heavyweight project alongside Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Emily Blunt in a Hawaii-based crime epic-described as The Departed meets Goodfellas. Having also shed 60 pounds recently for a role, The Rock’s focus seems far removed from the squared circle. For Survivor Series, WWE will have to find another star attraction to fill the void.