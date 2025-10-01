WWE has officially confirmed when John Cena will wrestle for the final time. Triple H made the announcement, while speculation grows over who his last opponent will be.

WWE has officially confirmed that John Cena will wrestle his final match on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. The announcement was made by Chief Content Officer Triple H, who took to social media to break the news.

Cena, a 17‑time World Champion, has been on his Retirement Tour since returning earlier this year. He has repeatedly stated that he will step away from in‑ring competition for good once the tour concludes in December. With only five appearances left, the end of his legendary career is now in sight.

Triple H emphasized the significance of the moment, writing: “The last time really is now. @JohnCena’s final match is set for #SNME in Washington, D.C., on December 13. Get your tickets on Oct. 17 because after this... You can’t see him.”

While the date is now official, Cena’s opponent has not yet been revealed. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has suggested that WWE could revisit Cena’s rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The two last met at Wrestlepalooza, where Cena suffered a decisive defeat. Cornette speculated on his Drive‑Thru podcast that the retirement match could serve as redemption, allowing Cena to even the score with The Beast Incarnate.

Cornette explained: “They’re obviously gonna bring this back, one would think. Is this his retirement match, where he gets some type of redemption? Was that the deal they made with Brock before they brought him back? ‘You’re one and one with Cena; let’s go one and one, and you’ll end up two and two.’”

Before his farewell bout, Cena will continue his scheduled appearances. He is set to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11. Following that, he will appear on the November 10 and 17 editions of RAW, and then at Survivor Series: WarGames. His final bow will come on December 13, closing the book on one of WWE’s most iconic careers.