The most immediate threat to Rollins could come from within his own ranks. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, collectively known as The Brons, may be persuaded by Heyman to betray their leader. Cody Rhodes has already warned Rollins that Heyman cannot be trusted, and the Wiseman’s recent backstage interactions with Lesnar only add to the suspicion. If The Brons turn, Rollins could find himself isolated and vulnerable, with his faction collapsing around him.