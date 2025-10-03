Image Credit : Getty

Randy Orton’s recent run has been defined by near misses. He lost the 2024 King of the Ring final to Gunther, then fell short again in 2025 against Cody Rhodes. That defeat denied him the chance to avenge his humiliation at Backlash against John Cena. Watching Rhodes succeed where he failed only deepens the frustration.

After saving Cody last week, Orton even held the WWE title in his hands for a long moment, a reminder of what he still craves. Playing second fiddle to Rhodes offers him little reward, and his hunger for the championship could push him toward betrayal.