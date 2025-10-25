Image Credit : Getty

The Last Man Standing match between Aleister Black and Damian Priest was promoted as the definitive end to their feud. Matches with such stipulations are usually designed to close the chapter, but that wasn’t the case here.

Priest had already cost Black his first chance at the United States Championship, which led to their brutal showdown weeks ago. After Black emerged victorious, he was positioned as Ilja Dragunov’s first challenger. Yet Priest resurfaced to sabotage him again.

Black’s aura and unique presentation make him a natural fit for championship gold, but revisiting the same interference tactic undermines his momentum. A disqualification finish could have protected Black’s credibility while still keeping Priest relevant, but instead the feud feels dragged out unnecessarily.