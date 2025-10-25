WWE SmackDown October 24: 3 Blunders That Hurt Momentum And Left Fans Disappointed
WWE SmackDown delivered big names and heated clashes, but three questionable choices left storylines feeling uneven.
Damian Priest Extends Rivalry Instead Of Moving Forward
The Last Man Standing match between Aleister Black and Damian Priest was promoted as the definitive end to their feud. Matches with such stipulations are usually designed to close the chapter, but that wasn’t the case here.
Priest had already cost Black his first chance at the United States Championship, which led to their brutal showdown weeks ago. After Black emerged victorious, he was positioned as Ilja Dragunov’s first challenger. Yet Priest resurfaced to sabotage him again.
Black’s aura and unique presentation make him a natural fit for championship gold, but revisiting the same interference tactic undermines his momentum. A disqualification finish could have protected Black’s credibility while still keeping Priest relevant, but instead the feud feels dragged out unnecessarily.
RAW Star Takes Spotlight In SmackDown Main Event
The closing match of the night featured Jimmy Uso stepping onto SmackDown to battle Drew McIntyre. The story centered on Jimmy seeking revenge for Jacob Fatu’s recent attack, which McIntyre denied orchestrating despite his long‑standing animosity toward the family.
Nick Aldis sanctioned a No Disqualification match to settle the issue, but the outcome was another loss for Jimmy. While the bout itself was physical, the decision to headline SmackDown with a RAW talent overshadowed the blue brand’s own roster.
Jimmy is already heavily featured on Monday nights, and his presence in SmackDown’s main event diminished opportunities for full‑time SmackDown stars to close the show.
Wyatt Sicks Absence Leaves Feud Hanging
The night opened with Solo Sikoa and the MFTs interrupting Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre. Later, Tama Tonga and JC Mateo secured a win over Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix, thanks to the group’s numbers advantage.
Backstage, Tonga issued a warning to Nathan Frazer and Axiom after they requested a title shot from Dragunov. Despite this strong focus on Sikoa’s faction, the Wyatt Sicks, who had been central to recent episodes, were nowhere to be seen.
After two weeks of intense staredowns, their absence felt jarring. Even a short pre‑taped promo would have maintained the tension. Instead, the lack of follow‑up left the storyline feeling abruptly stalled.