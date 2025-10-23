4 Signs Drew McIntyre Could Finally Dethrone Cody Rhodes For The WWE Championship
WWE fans are buzzing as four clear signs suggest Drew McIntyre may finally capture the Undisputed Championship.
Cody Rhodes Teasing A Heel Turn Could Open The Door
On recent episodes of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes has been showing hints of frustration that resemble the early stages of a heel turn. If WWE decides to pull the trigger on a double turn, the timing would be perfect.
Drew McIntyre could walk out of Saturday Night’s Main Event as the new Undisputed Champion while turning face, and Cody could shift into a darker role after losing the title. This would allow Rhodes to remain a top threat on the roster without holding the championship, while McIntyre gains the credibility of a long‑awaited title victory.
WWE Cannot Afford Another McIntyre Loss To Rhodes
Drew McIntyre has already fallen short in his quest to dethrone Cody Rhodes, most notably at Wrestlepalooza after their feud began on the post‑SummerSlam SmackDown. Booking another showdown between the two only to hand McIntyre another defeat would damage his momentum.
At 40, the Scottish Warrior has been rebuilt as a serious contender, and another loss would undo months of work. For that reason, WWE may finally decide to crown him as champion rather than risk diminishing his credibility further.
Crowning CM Punk And Drew McIntyre Together Would Be Symbolic
Last year, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk engaged in a heated rivalry that stretched nearly ten months, culminating in Punk’s victory at Bad Blood. Now, with Punk heavily favored to defeat Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at SNME XLI, WWE could choose to crown both men as champions on the same night.
Doing so would be a symbolic full‑circle moment, with both former rivals standing tall as world champions exactly one year after their feud ended. This scenario makes McIntyre’s victory over Rhodes feel even more likely.
Randy Orton’s Pursuit Of A 15th World Title Could Depend On McIntyre
Randy Orton has made it clear that he wants to become a 15‑time world champion. Earlier this year, he failed to capture the Undisputed Championship from John Cena at Backlash and later lost to Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring final at Night of Champions. Since then, Orton has yet to challenge Cody directly for the title.
However, with Orton currently feuding with Drew McIntyre, WWE could pave the way for The Viper’s next big opportunity by having McIntyre dethrone Rhodes. This would set up a fresh rivalry between Orton and McIntyre, while also giving Orton the chance to chase his milestone reign.