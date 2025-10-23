Image Credit : Getty

On recent episodes of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes has been showing hints of frustration that resemble the early stages of a heel turn. If WWE decides to pull the trigger on a double turn, the timing would be perfect.

Drew McIntyre could walk out of Saturday Night’s Main Event as the new Undisputed Champion while turning face, and Cody could shift into a darker role after losing the title. This would allow Rhodes to remain a top threat on the roster without holding the championship, while McIntyre gains the credibility of a long‑awaited title victory.