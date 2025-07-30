3 Things Rey Mysterio Might Do At WWE SummerSlam 2025 After His Return
Rey Mysterio’s WWE return is official. Here’s what he could shockingly pull off at SummerSlam 2025.
He Might Announce His Retirement Tour
Rey Mysterio is nearing the end of his legendary career. In a recent podcast, he admitted watching John Cena’s farewell tour has him thinking about his own. SummerSlam could be the stage where Rey officially announces his retirement tour, setting the tone for one final run.
He Could Cost Dominik The Title
Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam. So far, The Judgment Day’s help has kept his reign alive. But what if Rey turns the tables this time? If he neutralizes the faction’s interference, Dominik could lose clean, rebuilding their personal feud once more.
He Could Finally Fight El Grande Americano
El Grande Americano was supposed to face Rey at WrestleMania 41 before Rey got injured. Since then, Americano’s been running rampant, cheating his way through matches. SummerSlam could see the long-awaited fight happen after all. And even if Americano wins, Rey’s return would send a clear message that the fight isn’t over.