WWE: Did Rikishi tease another member joining The Bloodline?

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 7:12 PM IST

    The Bloodline fraction in WWE consists of four members: Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The latter is the latest member to join the side. However, Rikishi has hinted that there could be more joining them.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is currently dominated by The Bloodline, which consists of four members. It all started with reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) joining them. However, on Saturday, during the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV), Solo Sikoa became the newest member to join the fraction. While fans believe that the fraction has become nearly unstoppable now with four of its family members joining it, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has hinted that more reinforcement/s could be on the way. Rikishi wrote to his Twitter handle, “Something’s missing”.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    As of now, fans are confused as to who more could be joining The Bloodline. Notably, Rikishi has six children, with three already in The Bloodline. However, the remaining three are not currently signed to WWE. They are Score Benz, Jeremiah Peniata and Thavana Monalisa (daughter). Also, it must be noted that former WWE Women’s Champions and Women’s Tag-Team Champion Naomi happens to be Jimmy’s wife, who could also be a member of The Bloodline as the first female member of it.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    In comparison, Tamina Snuka, daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, could also be a member that could join the fraction, given that she is also a member of the Anoa’i family. Fellow Hall of Famer The Rock is also a member of the family. But, given that WWE is planning to pit The Rock against Reigns at WrestleMania 39, his chances of joining The Bloodline look slim.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Naomi previously did speak about her possibility of joining The Bloodline, as she told Post Wrestling, “It is a little weird that I’m not in it [The Bloodline] because I’m always there with them. I’m always there. I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road or somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows? But something I would look forward to. I would want it to be the right time, you know, and done properly.”

