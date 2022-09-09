Queen Elizabeth II's death: WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's tweet draws ire from fans

Great Britain is in the mood of sorrow as Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler sent out a tweet on the same that has not gone down well with the fans.

It is a sorrowful moment and day for Great Britain, as its longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away. She breathed her last on Thursday evening when she was 96. Consequently, her followers across the globe are pouring in tributes, including celebrities and sportspersons. In the meantime, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler (aka The King) tweeted as he paid his tribute to her. However, in the process, he referenced when the Queen had knighted fellow Hall of Famer commentator Michael Cole as a part of a WWE show. But, it did not sit well with fans, as they believed that Lawler was making a funny reference at a time of deep sorrow.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Lawler shared two pictures from Cole's kayfabe knighting ceremony in the WWE ring, as he wrote, "RIP Queen Elizabeth ...with all due respect, I'll never forget the knighting of Michael Cole! Sir Michael!!" Immediately, fans pointed out that the Hall of Famer was disrespectful.

ALSO READ: The Queen passes away - European football fraternity pays tribute

However, some fans even came out in support of Lawler, recalling that he had survived death. It was in 2012 when during a Monday Night RAW, while he was commentating, he had suffered a heart attack and admittedly had died for a few minutes before the emergency medical team (EMT) brought him back to life.

It is not the first instance that Lawler has drawn the flak of the fans. In 2016, he voiced his support for Donald Trump, who was running for president before being eventually elected. Consequently, fans targeted him on Twitter. While some even gave him death threats, others believed he took his heel character seriously.