Image Credit : Getty

South Africa and Australia will take on each other in the much-anticipated World Test Championship 2025 Final at Lord’s on June 11. Two sides will face off in a final in the history of the ICC tournaments.

South Africa qualified for the final as the table toppers with 8 wins, 3 losses and a draw in 12 Tests. The Temba Bavuma-led side booked their berth for the WTC title clash after defeating Pakistan in the opening Test of the two-match series in December last year. Australia, on the other hand, finished second on the points table with 13 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws in 19 matches. The Pat Cummins-led side sealed their WTC final for the second consecutive time after defeating India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Let’s take a look at why the WTC final between South Africa and Australia promises to be a thrilling battle.