With just under a month to go for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025, the International Cricket Council on Thursday announced a record prize pool for the one-off Test between Australia and South Africa, scheduled to take place at Lord’s from June 11.

The total prize pool for the 2023–25 cycle stands at a staggering USD 5.76 million — more than double the amount awarded in the previous two editions. The champions of this cycle will pocket USD 3.6 million, a huge leap from the USD 1.6 million prize received by winners in both 2021 and 2023. The runners-up, meanwhile, will earn USD 2.16 million, up from the USD 800,000 awarded earlier.

India, who finished third in the WTC standings, will be awarded USD 1.44 million for their efforts. New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Pakistan will also receive descending shares from the prize pool based on their final standings.

Jay Shah Anticipates Top Class Cricket From SA and Australia

ICC Chair Jay Shah said: “We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition. The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads – a true celebration of cricket."

“I am sure spectators at Lord’s, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now. On behalf of the ICC, I extend best wishes to the players of both teams in their preparations for the prestigious match," he added.

South Africa finished at the top of the WTC table, becoming the first team to qualify for the final on the back of strong series wins over Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, in addition to a drawn series at home against India. Australia followed closely, sealing their spot with a commanding 3-1 victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a 3-0 sweep of Pakistan at home, and series wins in New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

SA, Australia Captains Speak Ahead of WTC Final 2025

Australian captain Pat Cummins said: “We are enormously proud to have the opportunity to defend the World Test Championship, especially at Lord’s. It’s a testament to all those involved across the past two years who have worked incredibly hard to reach the final, which is a great honour for all of us. We very much look forward to getting together again in England in just a few weeks’ time and the challenge South Africa will present at the home of cricket.”

South African skipper Temba Bavuma added: “We’re really pleased to have made the World Test Championship Final, which is a good opportunity for us to win an ICC title. Everyone understands the importance of Test cricket and the World Test Championship lends context to this vital format of the game. Lord’s is a fitting venue for this mega fixture and all of us will be out there trying to give our best against Australia. The anticipation is increasing with less than one month to go, and I am sure fans around the world would be following the fortunes of both teams come 11 June.”