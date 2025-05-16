South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje says he’s been available for a year but hasn’t been picked, questioning selectors ahead of the World Test Championship final vs Australia, despite strong show in the T20 World Cup last year.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje dropped a bombshell statement ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, saying that he has been available to play for the last year, but the selectors have not "pressed on my button".

Nortje last wore South African colours in the ICC T20 World Cup in June last year. Since then, he has been a part of South African squads but has not gotten game time. He was also initially featured in the ICC Champions Trophy squad, but an injury meant he was ruled out and replaced by Corbin Bosch.

Anrich Nortje slams selectors for ignoring him

Speaking on Sportsboom as quoted by Wisden, Nortje revealed that he has infact been available for selection all this time and his omission from the matches is simply down to selectors not picking him.

"I have been available for the last year, from before the World Cup to December, and only got selected again in December to play," he said.

"There were a few series I was not picked for, mostly to give opportunities to others. So, from my side, I have been available to play for the country, but they have not pressed on my button," he added.

Nortje's return to the squad after T20 WC came during the home series against Pakistan last year, but he did not get any matches despite having a brilliant run at the showpiece event, with 15 scalps at an economy of 5.74, ending as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Nortje on declining central contract

Last year, Nortje had declined a central contract with Cricket South Africa, but said that the board backed his decision, and it was about his body.

"It was my decision. It was just to see how my body goes. I had not had a stress fracture since 2010, and I just had a little bit of 'nervy' in the back, so I just wanted to take the time to play when I can, play when I know I am ready, rather than having to play every series or every whatever is coming up," he said.

"So, to make that decision on my own, according to my body, has been good so far. Still happy with the decision, and it is more just for me to have the calmness and to know that, if I need a break for a week, if I need a break for a month, then I can do that," he added.

Currently, Nortje is representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025, where he has played just one match so far. In international cricket, he has taken 70 wickets in 19 Tests at an average of 26.71, 36 scalps in 22 ODIs at an average of 27.27, and 54 wickets in 42 T20Is at an average of 19.16.

