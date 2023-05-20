Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Vinesh Phogat warns upcoming 'big decision' might not be in India's interest

    First Published May 20, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    Indian wrestlers are approaching the 30th day of their ongoing protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, while Vinesh Phogat has warned that a "big decision" will be taken on Sunday, which might not be in the nation's interest.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    The protesting wrestlers on Saturday warned that a "big decision", which might "not be in the interest of the country", could be taken on Sunday to protest the "inaction" against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

    The wrestlers have set May 21 as the deadline for the khap mahapanchayat to decide on taking the agitation forward. The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who they have accused of having sexually harassed seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat said the decision of the khaps could hurt the country just like the farmers' agitation, which lasted nearly 13 months. "The decision our elders take [on Sunday] could be a big one, one that might not be in the interest of the country. It could hurt the nation," said Vinesh at a press conference at Jantar Mantar.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    She said that it wasn't an easy fight and that the wrestlers too had suffered a lot in terms of missing out on training and competition. "We too have suffered a lot. An issue that could have been solved in a minute has taken a month... the farmers' agitation lasted 13 months and hurt the nation, so if there is another agitation [like that], definitely the country will suffer," warned Vinesh.

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said the marches to create awareness about their plight would continue with a candlelight march planned at the India Gate on May 23. "We will organise a candlelight march at 4:00 pm at India Gate on May 23. Be it a mosque, temple, gurdwara, church we will take our message for justice everywhere," said Bajrang.

    article_image5

    Image credit: PTI

    Asked if the wrestlers had missed an opportunity by not marching to the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium, where the IPL match between the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals is taking place, Vinesh said, "We are doing our best and will continue to do so [to create awareness]. We are so busy with our protest at Jantar Mantar that we are not aware of what's going on in other sports. We are completely disconnected from other sports. About half an hour back it came to our knowledge that a [IPL] match is going on... definitely, we can think along those lines."

    article_image6

    Image credit: PTI

    On a day when the usual weekend crowd at the agitation site was missing, Vinesh said that the government should not be celebrating 75 years of the country's independence when it couldn't ensure respect for the women folk. "We are celebrating 75 years of independence, they [the government] should not celebrate it because they have not been able to ensure respect for women," she added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

