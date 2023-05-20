Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Protesting grapplers criticise Brij Bhushan's comments for demeaning their medals

    Indian wrestlers are approaching the 30-day mark of their ongoing protests against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Meanwhile, they have criticised the chief's recent comments where he dubbed their medals worth ₹15.

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Protesting grapplers criticise Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh comments for demeaning their medals-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 20, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has criticised former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged comment that a medal is worth just ₹15 and the grapplers should also return the crores of rupees the government has spent on their training. Brij Bhushan, who is in the eye of a storm for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers including a minor, said in a video interview that not just the medals, the athletes should also return the crores of rupees spent on their training.

    Bajrang, who is leading the protest at Jantar Mantar along with fellow Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, said on Friday that the medal Brij Bhushan was demeaning by saying it was worth just ₹15 had been "earned after 15 years of toil". "He [Brij Bhushan] has not given me the medal in charity. I have earned it for the country with my blood and sweat. He shouldn't have uttered these words if he truly respects our achievements," added Bajrang.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met' - Sachin Pilot

    Sakshi said that, at an age when she should have been playing with dolls, she took up wrestling and "embraced the mud pits". "The medal he [Brij Bhushan] is saying is worth ₹15, we have sacrificed everything for that. It's shameful that the champion athletes of the country are seeing such bad days. I have won this medal for the country, no one can put a price on it," said Sakshi.

    Earlier in the day, top Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrived at the Jantar Mantar to extend his support to the agitating wrestlers. Pilot said the "legitimate demand" of the wrestlers should be met at the earliest and an "impartial" investigation is carried out under the purview of the law. As the protest entered its 27th day, several women's organisations jointly gave a memorandum to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Sports Minister and demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI chief - Why is Bajrang Punia determined to sacrifice medals for protesting grapplers' justice?

    They alleged in the memorandum that ever since the politician took charge of WFI, women wrestlers had been facing sexual harassment. The protesting wrestlers also said that the deadline given to the government to take action against Brij Bhushan was due to expire in two days and the khap mahapanchayat could take a "big decision" after that. They also said the agitation at Jantar Mantar will continue until Brij Bhushan is arrested.

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal show keeps RR in the playoffs race; netizens upset as PBKS knocked out-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jaiswal and Padikkal show keeps RR in playoffs race; netizens upset as PBKS knocked out

    Is ICC working to address pay disparity for Test cricket's growth? Ricky Ponting reveals-ayh

    Is ICC working to address pay disparity for Test cricket's growth? Ricky Ponting reveals

    IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG preview: Kolkata Knight Riders versus Lucknow Super Giants, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: Listless Kolkata hopes against hope, Lucknow eyes consecutive playoff berth

    IPL 2023, DC vs CSK preview: Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi capitals, location, venue, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Chennai aims at playoff qualification, Delhi looks to finish season on a high

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met' - Sachin Pilot-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met' - Sachin Pilot

    Recent Stories

    Siddaramaiah once shooed away man who predicted his political rise gcw

    Siddaramaiah once shooed away man who predicted his political rise!

    WATCH: PM Modi, US President Joe Biden share warm hug at G7 Hiroshima Summit anr

    WATCH: PM Modi, US President Joe Biden share warm hug at G7 Hiroshima Summit

    Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM Dy CM WATCH gcw

    BREAKING: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Is CSK Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni playing with an injured knee? Batting coach Michael Hussey answers-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is CSK skipper MS Dhoni playing with an injured knee? Batting coach Michael Hussey answers

    'Chindi bazar': Here's how netizens slammed Urfi Javed's black ruffled-cut out outfit (PICTURES) vma

    'Chindi bazar': Here's how netizens slammed Urfi Javed's black ruffled-cut out outfit (PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon