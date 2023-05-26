Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hits out at slogans against Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath

    First Published May 26, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    Indian wrestlers have completed 30 days of protests against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Meanwhile, the board president has hit out at the issue being politicised with slogans against Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, Friday said slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are being raised in the protest against him. "This movement is moving from Delhi towards Punjab and Khalistan," he claimed, without elaborating further. Singh was referring to the sit-in underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by top wrestlers of the country, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, to demand his arrest.

    "In this movement, slogans are being raised against Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. Bajrang Punia is speaking for someone else," the BJP MP, who arrived in Balrampur on Friday, added. Singh is in Balrampur to prepare for a rally of seers to be held in Ayodhya on June 5. He has claimed 11 lakh seers will take part in the rally.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    On Thursday, he alleged that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was being "misused" on a large scale and under the leadership of seers, "we will force the government to change" it.

    (With inputs from PTI)

