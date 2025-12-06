Kerry O'Keeffe hailed Mitchell Starc's Ashes heroics, saying he could 'get wickets with a soggy tomato'. The Aussie pacer starred with bat (77) and ball (2 wickets) to leave England on the brink of defeat in the second Test at The Gabba.

Former Australian spinner Kerry O'Keeffe hailed Aussie left-armer Mitchell Starc's heroics with the ball during the ongoing Ashes series against England, saying that the veteran could "get wickets with a soggy tomato".

Starc continued his fine run in the Ashes, as after a six-wicket haul in the first innings, he left his impact on day three with the ball during the second innings as well, picking up two crucial wickets of Joe Root and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith that left England on a verge of defeat, trailing by 54 runs with just four wickets in hand.

O'Keeffe on Starc's 'Incredible' Form

Speaking during the commentary on FOX Cricket, Keeffe said, "He gives 100 per cent every time. What a golden summer he is having. He could get wickets with a soggy tomato."

Starc, who is approaching his 36th birthday, continued to deliver age-defying performances with the bat and also played a fine knock of 77 down the order, extending Aussies' first innings lead to 177 runs.

"What a warrior. Incredible," O'Keeffe added. "At 35, playing the best cricket of his life, his numbers with the ball just have not diminished. His pace has not diminished. His strike rate is getting better."

"It is hard to say you peak at 35 as a fast bowler. Mitchell Starc could be."

"The straightness of his bat has always been there, and he got a chance today to play those booming drives. "What a player he's been, in all forms. He's a champion. We have underrated him for too long. This bloke is an out-and-out warrior," he concluded.

Starc's Record-Breaking Ashes

In the ongoing Ashes series, Starc is the highest-wicket-taker, with 18 wickets in two Tests at an average of 13.11, with two five-wicket hauls to his name. His best figures of 7/58 came during the first Test at Perth.

In the Brisbane Test, he also surpassed Pakistan icon Wasim Akram's 414-wicket mark to become the most decorated left-armed pacer in Test cricket history.

Australia Dominate Day Three at The Gabba

Australia cemented their dominance in the second Ashes Test at The Gabba on day three, first extending their substantial first-innings lead before their bowlers struck crucial blows under the floodlights to leave England reeling at 134/6, still trailing by 43 runs, in their second innings.

Starc Stars with the Bat

Resuming at 378/6, with a 44-run lead in response to England's first innings 334 runs, Australia's lower order, led by Mitchell Starc, ensured the home side capitalised fully on their position.

Starc, who came into the day unbeaten, smashed 77 runs, helping Australia stretch their first innings total to 511. He joined hands with Scott Boland (21) to stitch a crucial 75-run partnership. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey also made a valuable 63.

Brydon Carse was the pick of the English bowlers, finishing with 4/152. The final few wickets fell relatively quickly after the pair's partnership, with England's bowlers toiling in the morning session. The massive total meant Australia secured a commanding 177-run first-innings lead.

England's Second Innings Collapse

Chasing down the 177-run deficit under the day-night conditions, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started things aggressively. They did well to wipe off 48 runs from the deficit in just 7.3 overs.

However, the Australian quicks soon found their rhythm as Scott Boland claimed the first wicket, trapping Ben Duckett (15).

The key breakthroughs came later with Michael Neser removing both Ollie Pope (26) and the set opener Zak Crawley (44).

While the England batters continued to score at a good run rate, the Aussie quicks kept chipping away at regular intervals. The day ended with the wicket of England wicket-keeper Jaimie Smith (4), who was removed by Starc.

Earlier, Joe Root (15) and Harry Brook (15) fell to Starc and Scott Boland, respectively, marking a key turnaround in the momentum of England's innings.

Starc, Neser and Boland ended the day with two wickets each to their names. (ANI)