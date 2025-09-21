Wrestlepalooza 2025: Five Reasons Why Intergender Matches Could Soon Be a Reality
Wrestlepalooza 2025 hints at intergender matches as WWE embraces fan demand. Rise of powerful women like Rhea Ripley and mixed-tag storylines follows cultural shifts toward gender equality and uses games like WWE 2K25 to test audience reactions.
AJ Lee Stomp on Seth Rollins
AJ Lee stomping on Seth Rollins could serve as a symbolic spark for WWE to explore intergender matches. It shows how smaller, agile women can realistically outmaneuver and outsmart top male superstars in the right moment, proving size isn’t everything. The mixed tag team match also featured Becky Lynch dealing blows to CM Punk. Moments like this generate massive fan buzz on social media, giving WWE a safe way to test audience reactions and build toward fully booked intergender matches in the future.
WWE 2K25 - The Game
WWE 2K25 is crucial to WWE’s experiment with intergender matches because it acts as a low-risk testing ground for concepts that are harder to execute live. In the game, developers can safely allow men and women to face each other in a variety of match types, letting fans experience these scenarios without the real-world risks of injury or controversy. Player reactions give WWE valuable insight into what works, what fans accept, and what generates excitement or backlash, essentially serving as market research.
WWE Women's Roster
It started with Nia Jax at the 2019 Royal Rumble, where her size and strength showed that women in WWE could be just as powerful as men. Today, the women’s roster is full of stars like Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez, who can wrestle hard, tell great stories, and perform amazing moves. The modern WWE women are strong, skilled, and fearless, proving they can compete at the highest level.
Underdogs from WWE Men's Roster
Some male superstars in WWE are perfectly suited to intergender matches because of their style and presentation. Akira Tozawa, for example, has already been used in segments with women, even famously losing to Rhea Ripley. His smaller frame, comedic timing, and in-ring skill make him ideal for testing intergender matches in a safe and entertaining way, without overshadowing female competitors. Johnny Gargano’s underdog style also fits naturally, allowing him to deliver instant classics with women who thrive in long, technical bouts, like Roxanne Perez or Tiffany Stratton. Meanwhile, Chad Gable’s reputation as a technical wrestling master makes him a believable opponent for top women like Charlotte Flair, where mat wrestling and submissions would take center stage over brute strength.
The Future From WWE NXT
The new generation of women in WWE are proving they can be just as fierce and dominant as any man. Stars like Zaria, Masha Slamovich, and Sol Ruca show incredible strength, skill, and determination every time they step in the ring. With their mix of power, speed, and confidence, these women are breaking barriers and showing they have what it takes to compete with anyone, no matter the division.