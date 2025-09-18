5 WWE Superstars Who Deserve a Major Push in the Aftermath of Wrestlepalooza 2025
From returning powerhouses to high-flying sensations, these five WWE stars are primed for a big post-Wrestlepalooza rise.
Aleister Black’s Aura Demands a Bigger Spotlight
While the Wyatt Sicks dominate SmackDown’s eerie atmosphere, Aleister Black has carved his own unsettling presence without leaning into the supernatural. His unique aura and in-ring style set him apart, and a post-Wrestlepalooza push could see him climb the card quickly. A program with Sami Zayn, or even Cody Rhodes, would showcase his ability to deliver compelling, high-stakes matches.
Rusev Brings Power and Credibility Back to the Mid-Card
Rusev’s return from AEW should mean more than sporadic appearances. Known for his dominance as a monster heel and his entertaining “Rusev Day” run, he has the physicality to restore prestige to the Intercontinental Championship. With Dominik Mysterio’s reign nearing its end, Rusev’s recent confrontation with the double champion on RAW felt like the perfect setup for a title-changing moment.
Penta’s Popularity Can’t Be Wasted Any Longer
Penta arrived in WWE with huge fanfare, but has yet to find consistent momentum. Despite multiple Intercontinental Title challenges, including two losses to Dominik Mysterio, his charisma and unique style keep him over with the crowd. Post-Wrestlepalooza, WWE should move him beyond mid-card feuds like those with The New Day or The Vision and position him for a serious singles run.
Rey Fenix Deserves a Sustained Push on SmackDown
Rey Fenix’s high-flying offense and crowd-pleasing style make him one of WWE’s most exciting recent signings. After a rocky start and time off following SummerSlam, his recent Open Challenge match against Sami Zayn reminded fans of his talent. A steady build toward a United States or Intercontinental Title run would reward his consistency and inject fresh energy into the mid-card scene.
Carmelo Hayes Has the Tools for Main Event Status
A former NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes made an immediate impact on SmackDown by facing Cody Rhodes during his Undisputed WWE Championship reign. Since then, he’s been shuffled between feuds, most recently teaming with The Miz. With that partnership seemingly ending, WWE should elevate Hayes in the same way they did Bron Breakker, giving him meaningful wins and positioning him near the top of the card.