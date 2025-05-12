WNBA 2025 - Top 3 Title Favorites for the New Season
The WNBA 2025 season is around the corner. Here's a breakdown of the top 3 contenders and why they’re leading the title race.
1. New York Liberty – The Team to Beat
The Liberty are defending champions and head into the season as clear favorites. Coach Sandy Brondello has retained nearly the entire core, with one big addition of Natasha Cloud, a fine playmaker.
However, they’ll be without Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who’s out for the year following knee surgery. Her absence is significant as she was vital in last year’s title run. Losing Kayla Thornton to the expansion draft also hurts their depth.
But this opens the door for Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally to step into bigger roles. Sabally, in particular, was clutch off the bench in last year’s Finals and could emerge as a breakout star. With Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu still leading the charge, the Liberty have the best balance of talent, experience, and momentum.
2. Minnesota Lynx – The Most Cohesive Starting Five
The Lynx are coming off a Commissioner’s Cup win and a Finals appearance. More importantly, they’re running it back with the same group that got them there. The chemistry in their starting five is among the best in the league, and that alone gives them an edge over most teams.
Napheesa Collier anchors the team defensively and steps up offensively when it matters most. Her ability to guard top scorers and still produce on the other end makes her invaluable.
Add in coach Cheryl Reeve’s playoff pedigree, and the Lynx have all the ingredients to return to the Finals, this time looking to finish the job.
3. Las Vegas Aces – Still Loaded With Firepower
The defending champs from two seasons ago are entering 2025 with a stacked roster and a lot to prove. Chelsea Gray is back from injury and, while not fully at her best last year, remains one of the league’s most intelligent guards.
The Aces made headlines by adding Jewell Loyd, a prolific scorer, but how she adjusts to being a third or fourth option remains to be seen. Jackie Young has looked incredible in the preseason, especially in a strong showing against the Dallas Wings. Her shot creation, slashing ability, and court vision make her a potential All-WNBA candidate this year.
And then there’s A’ja Wilson, who made history in 2024 by becoming the first WNBA player to cross 1,000 points in a single season. With a core this talented and deep, the Aces have more than enough to chase another title but if they can stay healthy and balanced.