Image Credit : Getty

The Liberty are defending champions and head into the season as clear favorites. Coach Sandy Brondello has retained nearly the entire core, with one big addition of Natasha Cloud, a fine playmaker.

However, they’ll be without Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who’s out for the year following knee surgery. Her absence is significant as she was vital in last year’s title run. Losing Kayla Thornton to the expansion draft also hurts their depth.

But this opens the door for Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally to step into bigger roles. Sabally, in particular, was clutch off the bench in last year’s Finals and could emerge as a breakout star. With Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu still leading the charge, the Liberty have the best balance of talent, experience, and momentum.