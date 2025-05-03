WNBA 2025 - 3 Indiana Fever Players to Watch During the 2025 Preseason
With the Indiana Fever undergoing a major roster overhaul, here are three players to keep an eye on during the WNBA 2025 preseason.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham joins Indiana after six solid seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, where she became known for her hustle. With career averages of 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2 assists per game, Cunningham isn't a big high scorer, but she impacts the game. In Indiana, she won’t be the focal point.
With Clark and Mitchell set as the starting guards, Cunningham will likely serve as the team's sixth woman, which is a critical role in a young, fast-paced system. Her ability to inject momentum, apply perimeter pressure, and hit open shots will be tested early in the preseason.
Aliyah Boston
Aliyah Boston is no longer the rookie phenom, but she's the anchor. After earning WNBA Rookie of the Year and an All-Star nod, Boston is entering her third season with an upgraded system designed specifically around her skillset. Under the new head coach, Indiana plans to use Boston like Denver uses Nikola Jokic, a passing big who can distribute from the elbow or low post.
With averages of 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds last season, Boston now has the skills and trust to evolve into the team’s central playmaker. The preseason will be crucial for her to build synergy with guards like Clark and Mitchell and to showcase her improved court vision.
Bree Hall
The Fever’s 20th overall pick in the WNBA 2025 Draft, Bree Hall, enters training camp as a long shot, but don’t count her out. While she isn’t known for high-volume scoring, Hall was South Carolina’s defensive cornerstone during their dynastic run. She won two NCAA titles and appeared in three championship games.
She’s a classic 3-and-D guard with a focus on the "D." Given that Indiana was near the bottom of the league in defense last year, a player like Hall could fill a needed role. If she can consistently lock down opposing guards and bring intensity on switches, her path to the roster becomes clear.