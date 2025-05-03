Image Credit : Getty

Sophie Cunningham joins Indiana after six solid seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, where she became known for her hustle. With career averages of 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2 assists per game, Cunningham isn't a big high scorer, but she impacts the game. In Indiana, she won’t be the focal point.

With Clark and Mitchell set as the starting guards, Cunningham will likely serve as the team's sixth woman, which is a critical role in a young, fast-paced system. Her ability to inject momentum, apply perimeter pressure, and hit open shots will be tested early in the preseason.