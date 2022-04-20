Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wishes pour in for Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes after tennis ace confirms pregnancy

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

    The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news about her pregnancy via a social media post on Tuesday -- her 35th birthday.

    Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    On her 35th birthday, five-time Grand Slam tennis champion Maria Sharapova confirmed she is pregnant with her first child. The Russian ace, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday to her 4.2 million followers.

    Image Credit: Maria Sharapova Instagram

    "Precious beginnings!!!" Sharapova wrote, adding, "Eating birthday cake for two has always been my speciality." The post had a snap of the tennis queen cradling her bump on the beach. She had on an orange bandeau top and a pair of dark sweatpants. Her golden blonde hair was worn down, and she had sunglasses over her eyes as she smiled at the camera.

    Image Credit: Maria Sharapova Instagram

    Following this, several fans of the tennis ace congratulated the couple, and most people shared a heart emoji to express their joy over this news. One user commented, "Double the celebrations! Happy birthday Maria. We can't wait for the exciting things that are yet to come for you and your little one!" Another user stated, "Yessss mama and papa this is so wonderful ❤️😍❤️"

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Sharapova began dating British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 42, in 2018. They made their major red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Met Gala.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Gilkes, whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle, proposed to the five-time Grand Slam tennis champion in December 2020. He presented her with a dazzling 300,000-pound diamond engagement ring.

    Image Credit: Maria Sharapova Instagram

    "I said yes from the first day we met ❤️ This was our little secret, wasn't it @gilkesa," wrote Sharapova, who announced their engagement on Instagram. She included a slideshow of sweet snapshots, as well as a video of herself twirling on the sidewalk.

    Image Credit: Alexander Gilkes Instagram

    Taking to his own Instagram page, Alexander thanked his fiancee for 'making me a very very happy boy and saying yes' to his proposal. The art dealer continued, "I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova"

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school. He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. The couple was reportedly expected to attend the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Sharapova's life has undergone a number of changes over the past two years, including retiring from tennis in February 2020. In a statement published to Vanity Fair, the athlete wrote that she was 'saying goodbye' to the sport that made her a household name. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS delhi-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Match Prediction - Will COVID scare derail Delhi's momentum against Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Faf du Plessis-Josh Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Du Plessis-Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar despite Faf du Plessis falling short of century 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6 against Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar after Faf du Plessis hits 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Super Giants-Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win against Kolkata Knight Riders - Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win - Rajasthan's Jos Buttler

    Recent Stories

    Giant python attacks calf, latches its leg; Here's what happened next - gps

    Giant python attacks calf, latches its leg; Here’s what happened next

    football 'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son snt

    'You'll Never Walk Alone': When Anfield came together to mourn for Ronaldo's late baby son

    Heres why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut - adt

    Here's why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    No Snow in Kashmir: Complaint video of a small girl goes viral, netizens say adorable - adt

    No Snow in Kashmir: Complaint video of a small girl goes viral, netizens say adorable

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway gcw

    Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon