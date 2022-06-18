Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem withdraw, here's why

    First Published Jun 18, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    The Wimbledon 2022 will be held between June 27 to July 10. However, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem would not be participating due to their respective injuries.

    Image credit: Facebook

    The 2022 Wimbledon Grand Slam gets underway on June 27. However, ahead of the same, there have been a couple of injury setbacks. Alexander Zverev of Germany and Dominic Thiem of Austria have withdrawn from the Slam doe the same reason. While Zverev has three torn ligaments in his right ankle during his collapse in the French Open 2022 semis against eventual champion Rafael Nadal of Spain, he underwent surgery on June 8 and is likely to be out of action for a month or two. Meanwhile, he has risen second in the ATP Singles Rankings, his career-best, besides a record of 29-10 this year.

    Image credit: Getty

    On the other hand, Thiem does not have any injury concerns but has been out of form since his return from a wrist injury after nine months.

    ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022 - Will it be Grand Slam No. 24 for Serena Williams? Tennis fans hopeful

    Image credit: Getty

    Thiem is currently 0-6 following his return and has decided to skip the grass-court season to rediscover his top-level.

    Image credit: Getty

    Thiem's best performance in Wimbledon happened in 2017 when he reached the pre-quarters but has not won a match on the grass since then.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Such a happy moment - Shah Rukh Khan SRK elated on having Trinbago Knight Riders TKR women's team for Caribbean Premier League CPL-ayh

    'Such a happy moment' - Shah Rukh Khan elated on having TKR women's team for CPL

    The 2022 NBA Finals in Numbers-krn

    The 2022 NBA Finals in Numbers

    Golden State Warriors - Road to the NBA 2022 Championship-krn

    Golden State Warriors - Road to the NBA 2022 Championship

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Social media thrilled as Dinesh Karthik-Avesh Khan show helps India level series against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Rajkot T20I: Social media thrilled as Karthik-Avesh show helps India level series

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over-ayh

    WWE: Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman after sexual misconduct allegations; Stephanie takes over

    Recent Stories

    Multiple blasts reported near Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul gcw

    Multiple blasts reported near Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul

    PM Modi pens note on mother Heeraben 100th birthday seeks blessings recalls childhood memories gcw

    PM Modi pens note on mother Heeraben's 100th birthday, recalls childhood memories

    Such a happy moment - Shah Rukh Khan SRK elated on having Trinbago Knight Riders TKR women's team for Caribbean Premier League CPL-ayh

    'Such a happy moment' - Shah Rukh Khan elated on having TKR women's team for CPL

    Apple s new iPad to support 5G network USB Type C charging Here s what we know gcw

    Apple's new iPad to support 5G network, USB Type C charging? Here's what we know

    Kamal Haasan Vikram expected to break Prabhas Baahubali 2 record drb

    Kamal Haasan’s Vikram expected to break Prabhas’s Baahubali 2's record

    Recent Videos

    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    India@75: Benjamin Guy Horniman, the British journalist who fought for Indians

    Video Icon