Wimbledon 2022: Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem withdraw, here's why

The Wimbledon 2022 will be held between June 27 to July 10. However, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem would not be participating due to their respective injuries.

The 2022 Wimbledon Grand Slam gets underway on June 27. However, ahead of the same, there have been a couple of injury setbacks. Alexander Zverev of Germany and Dominic Thiem of Austria have withdrawn from the Slam doe the same reason. While Zverev has three torn ligaments in his right ankle during his collapse in the French Open 2022 semis against eventual champion Rafael Nadal of Spain, he underwent surgery on June 8 and is likely to be out of action for a month or two. Meanwhile, he has risen second in the ATP Singles Rankings, his career-best, besides a record of 29-10 this year.

On the other hand, Thiem does not have any injury concerns but has been out of form since his return from a wrist injury after nine months. ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2022 - Will it be Grand Slam No. 24 for Serena Williams? Tennis fans hopeful

Thiem is currently 0-6 following his return and has decided to skip the grass-court season to rediscover his top-level.

