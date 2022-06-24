Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Argentina be Luis Suarez's next football destination, with River Plate in the reckoning?

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    Luis Suarez is done and dusted with his Atletico Madrid career. Meanwhile, he is looking for a new club, while Argentina could be his next destination, with River Plate in the running.

    Image credit: Getty

    Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez recently completed his stint with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, where he had a successful term. With Los Colchoneros, he has 34 goals from 84 games across tournaments, while in his overall club career, he has hammered 452 in 730. He only won a title with Atletico, the La Liga, in 2020-21. Meanwhile, as he seeks a free transfer to another club, the 35-year-old is apparently done in Europe and is looking to return to South America. While returning to Uruguay might not be on the cards, he could be moving to play in Argentina next, with River Plate in the reckoning.

    Image credit: Getty

    According to 90min, Suarez is presumably in talks with Plate. Although he wanted to continue in Europe as a build-up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a convincing offer outside Europe would also convince him to make a move. While Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on bringing him to Aston Villa, Plate has emerged as the favourites.

    ALSO READ: Simeone hails Suarez as "extraordinary footballer" in his final home match for Atletico

    Image credit: Getty

    Reports suggest that Plate has made a convincing offer to Suarez, and he is willing to reject requests from Europe to join the Argentine outfit. However, he did have a rocky last season for the first time in a decade, scoring just 13 in 45 matches across competitions. Yet, he wants to play competitive football to stay in the fray for Uruguay's WC stint, despite competition from Darwin Nunez, Edinson Cavani, Maxi Gomez and Agustin Alvarez.

    Image credit: Getty

    Suarez was left out during Uruguay's recent international commitments, while the Uruguayan Football Association (UFA) reasoned the striker's fitness and the hunt for a new club for the omission. However, his move to Plate would fill the gap in the club left behind by Julian Alvarez, who is joining English champion Manchester City. Also, the Argentine club will likely lose midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is favouring a move to Portuguese giants Benfica over England's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

