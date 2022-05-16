Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Simeone hails Suarez as "extraordinary footballer" in his final home match for Atletico

    First Published May 16, 2022, 3:19 PM IST

    Luis Suarez has played his last game for Atletico Madrid at home as he prepares to leave the club next summer. Meanwhile, club manager Diego Simeone has rated him as an "extraordinary footballer".

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It was an emotional day for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on Sunday. It settled for a 1-1 draw against fourth-placed Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid to stay third in the La Liga 2021-22 points table. Meanwhile, it happened to be the final home game for club striker Luis Suarez, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season. After the match, he was given a rapturous send-off by the Los Colchoneros supporters. Meanwhile, club head coach Diego Simeone acclaimed the Uruguayan and dubbed him an "extraordinary footballer", who gave the side success in his two-year stint.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Suarez was signed from Barcelona in 2020, and in his first season, he won the La Liga title with Atletico. With the Los Colchoneros, he has netted 34 goals in 81 matches across competitions. Last season's La Liga triumph happened to be his only title with the side. On Sunday, he became emotional after the draw, as he will depart for a new challenge with possibly another European club, despite having lucrative offers from the Major League Soccer (MLS).

    ALSO READ: La Liga 2021-22: "Barcelona against the clock to plan and to decide things" - Xavi

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "He came to try to remain at the top, to show how competitive he is. He helped us, and we helped him win LaLiga, where he was decisive due to his forcefulness. Despite not playing the games he would have wanted this season, he is still the team's top scorer. I wish him the best, with absolute gratitude to an extraordinary footballer and a person who goes beyond a footballer," Simeone said after the draw.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As per reports, Suarez could be on his way to England, as Aston Villa could be eyeing him. It should come as a no surprise, given the club is managed by Suarez's long-time ex-Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard. Gerrard has already roped in ex-Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho permanently while having Suarez on board would make things even sweeter for him.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Like father, like son Novak Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open snt

    Like father, like son: Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns-ayh

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Deepak Hooda 59 in vain as Lucknow fails to secure playoffs berth against Rajasthan; netizens upset-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Hooda's 59 in vain as Rajasthan denies Lucknow playoffs berth; netizens upset

    Rome Masters, Italian Open 2022: Gritty Novak Djokovic outclasses Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 1st title of the year-ayh

    Rome Masters 2022: Gritty Djokovic outclasses Tsitsipas to win 1st title of the year

    Recent Stories

    Quit smoking to using mouthwash 5 ways to keep your gums healthy gcw

    Quit smoking to using mouthwash: 5 ways to keep your gums healthy

    Indias youngest realtors Hunny and Bunny revolutionize the NFT market with NFT Gurus

    India's youngest realtors Hunny and Bunny revolutionize the NFT market with NFT Gurus

    After Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release pan-India RBA

    After Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release pan-India

    Exclusive Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

    tennis Like father, like son Novak Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open snt

    Like father, like son: Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon