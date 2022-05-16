Simeone hails Suarez as "extraordinary footballer" in his final home match for Atletico

Luis Suarez has played his last game for Atletico Madrid at home as he prepares to leave the club next summer. Meanwhile, club manager Diego Simeone has rated him as an "extraordinary footballer".

Image Credit: Getty Images

It was an emotional day for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on Sunday. It settled for a 1-1 draw against fourth-placed Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid to stay third in the La Liga 2021-22 points table. Meanwhile, it happened to be the final home game for club striker Luis Suarez, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season. After the match, he was given a rapturous send-off by the Los Colchoneros supporters. Meanwhile, club head coach Diego Simeone acclaimed the Uruguayan and dubbed him an "extraordinary footballer", who gave the side success in his two-year stint.

Suarez was signed from Barcelona in 2020, and in his first season, he won the La Liga title with Atletico. With the Los Colchoneros, he has netted 34 goals in 81 matches across competitions. Last season's La Liga triumph happened to be his only title with the side. On Sunday, he became emotional after the draw, as he will depart for a new challenge with possibly another European club, despite having lucrative offers from the Major League Soccer (MLS). ALSO READ: La Liga 2021-22: "Barcelona against the clock to plan and to decide things" - Xavi

"He came to try to remain at the top, to show how competitive he is. He helped us, and we helped him win LaLiga, where he was decisive due to his forcefulness. Despite not playing the games he would have wanted this season, he is still the team's top scorer. I wish him the best, with absolute gratitude to an extraordinary footballer and a person who goes beyond a footballer," Simeone said after the draw.

