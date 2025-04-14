Once forgotten, now fearless: DC batter Karun Nair's redemption arc sets IPL 2025 ablaze

Read Full Gallery

Karun Nair's impressive 89 off 40 balls in the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians marked a significant moment in his redemption journey. After being overlooked for years, Nair's performance showcased his resilience and determination to reclaim his place in Indian cricket.

Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals’ batter Karun Nair was making headlines with his scintillating performance in the recently concluded IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 13. Though DC lost their first match of the season against MI, Karun Nair’s knock stood out as a beacon of class and resilience. The 34-year-old was picked by Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 75 lakh and warmed the bench for the first 4 matches before getting an opportunity in the clash against Mumbai Indians. Karun Nair did not let go of the opportunity as he played a scintillating innings of 89 off 40 balls, including 12 fours and 5 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 222.50. Also read: IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla hails RCB's Virat Kohli's masterclass run-chase against RR The aggression, resilience and fire in the belly were on full display as Karun Nair tore into Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack. Nair made a mockery of Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling as he smashed for 26 in just nine deliveries, leaving the MI spearhead visibly frustrated and the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium roaring in admiration. After over 1500 days and 7 years later, Karun Nair registered his 11th fifty of the season. Karun Nair’s knock was part of his redemption mode after the setback he endured a few years ago. Nair’s journey to redemption has been more of a silent battle after he was overlooked not only the BCCI selectors but also Karnataka state team, making him one of Indian cricket’s most overlooked talents despite his proven pedigree.

Triple century and dropped

Karun Nair was first shot to limelight when he became just the second Indian batter after Virender Sehwag to score a Test century. He achieved this historic feat in the Chennai Test against England in 2016, scoring an unbeaten 303 off 376 balls. Thereafter, Nair failed to maintain his consistent performances, which resulted in getting dropped from the Test squad. Since then, the batter from Karnataka has been fighting for a place in the Test squad, where opportunities have been few and far despite toiling hard in domestic cricket.

How did cricket give him ‘one more chance’?

Back in 2022, Karun Nair seemed to have thought his flourishing cricket career came to an end after he consistently endured three unsuccessful Ranji Trophy seasons, 2018/19, 2020/21, and 2021/22, as he didn’t score a single century for Karnataka side. The setback prompted him to make an emotional appeal to the sport he loved the most. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Nair wrote, “Dear cricket, give me one more chance.” The 34-year-old’s tweet was a reflection of his hunger and desire to get back into the India squad. The calling for a chance came when Karun Nair made his switch to Vidarbha from Karnataka, where he was facing throw downs and facing net bowlers, indicating that his home state team moved on from him. Karun knew that if he wanted cricket to give him a chance, he had to step out of his comfort zone, start afresh, and prove his worth all over again, not only to the selectors, who have been ignoring him over the last 8 years, but also to himself. Also read: IPL 2025: Can Mumbai Indians script a 2015-like comeback to win the 6th title?

Karun Nair redemption began at Vidarbha

Karun Nair’s decision to switch from Karnataka to Vidarbha proved to be a masterstroke as he witnessed his career revival. He emerged as the lead batter for Vidarbha in the recently concluded domestic season. Nair was in a blazing form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he amassed 779 runs, including 5 centuries and a fifty, at an exceptional average of 389.50 in nine matches. However, Vidarbha fell short of clinching the Vijay Hazare Trophy after losing to Karnataka in the final. Karun Nair played a pivotal role in Vibarbha’s Ranji Trophy title-winning campaign, while amassing 863 runs, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 53.93 in nine matches. Nair scored a century in the final against first-time finalists Kerala to give Karnataka the first innings lead, which secured them a victory.

Karun Nair continues his redemption in IPL 2025

After being benched for the initial four matches of the IPL 2025, Karun Nair finally got an opportunity to play and grabbed it with both hands, which was evident in his scintillating knock. Speaking about getting an opportunity, Karun Nair stated he was always prepared to play in the ongoing IPL 2025, adding that it is not easy for the DC management to pick eleven players into the team. “I felt confident, I felt like I'm well-prepared to play in the IPL if given the opportunity, so it was all about me preparing the way that I have been all through the season, and waiting for my chance," Nair said at the press conference "I was doing my bit to prepare and be ready for the game, and then it's always a tough call for the team management to pick 11 or 12 players. I've always respected that, and for me it's about preparing and keeping the same process that I've followed, which has worked for me, and just being ready to go out there and perform for the team." he added.

Karun Nair on his experience of playing IPL

Speaking about his experience of playing the IPL, Karun Nair stated that it was nothing new for him as he played the tournament before while previously plying trade for then Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. He also emphasized the importance of going out and performing well for the team. “Honestly, I had the confidence that I've played [IPL] before and I know how it's going to be, and it's nothing different that I'm going to be facing anything new. So, but in my mind, it was just about going out there and giving myself a few balls and just getting used to the speed of the game again and the atmosphere.” the 34-year-old added. “So I just told myself, 'give yourself the time, play normal shots and then, you know, improvise when needed'. Fortunately, everything came off, and I'm happy that I batted well. But again, I would have loved that if the team had gone on to win." he concluded. Also read: LSG pacer Shardul slams commentators for 'trying to be hard' on bowlers after win vs GT

Latest Videos