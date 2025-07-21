Image Credit : X

Kamboj has been in red-hot form across formats. In the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy, he grabbed 34 wickets in 6 matches at an astonishing average of 13.79, including a historic 10-wicket haul (10/49) against Kerala, only the third such feat in Ranji history.

His recent India A outings against the England Lions showed he can handle international-standard opposition. With five wickets in two matches at a respectable average of 26.20, Kamboj proved he's more than just a domestic wonder.