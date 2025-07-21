Why India Should Hand Anshul Kamboj His Test Debut in Manchester: 3 Strong Reasons
India's bowling unit is running thin ahead of the 4th Test vs England. Here's why 24-year-old Anshul Kamboj could be the surprise weapon in Manchester.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kamboj’s Skillset Matches English Conditions Perfectly
Standing tall at 6’2”, Anshul Kamboj hits the deck hard and can extract bounce consistently which is a critical advantage in English conditions. His ability to swing the ball both ways and maintain tight lines makes him an ideal candidate for overcast and seam-friendly weather, expected during the Manchester Test. Even on flatter tracks, his discipline and control can keep batters in check.
Outstanding Domestic and A-Team Performances
Kamboj has been in red-hot form across formats. In the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy, he grabbed 34 wickets in 6 matches at an astonishing average of 13.79, including a historic 10-wicket haul (10/49) against Kerala, only the third such feat in Ranji history.
His recent India A outings against the England Lions showed he can handle international-standard opposition. With five wickets in two matches at a respectable average of 26.20, Kamboj proved he's more than just a domestic wonder.
India’s Fast-Bowling Stocks Are Depleting
With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for the final Test and Akash Deep struggling with fitness issues, India’s pace unit is stretched thin. Arshdeep Singh is already out with a hand injury, while Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur have not impressed in their limited outings.
In such a situation, India needs a fresh, in-form bowler who can bowl long spells with discipline. Kamboj ticks all the boxes. He could seamlessly slot into the attack alongside Bumrah and Siraj if fit, or even take the new ball if needed.