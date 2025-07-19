Image Credit : Getty

In the ongoing Test series, Rishabh Pant has already piled up 425 runs, second only to the leading run-getter. His innings of 74 at Lord’s was shaping up to be another century until a run-out halted the momentum.

More than just this series, Pant has consistently performed in English conditions, averaging over 42 in 12 Tests in the UK. That’s success on some of the toughest batting tracks. When you’re producing that kind of output in England, you deserve a spot regardless of your wicketkeeping role.