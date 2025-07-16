Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future confirmed by BCCI amidst retirement speculations. The board clarified that both players will continue to play ODIs, dismissing rumors of forced Test retirements.

The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has remained uncertain following their retirements from Test cricket. Rohit and Kohli called it quits from the longest format of the game ahead of India’s ongoing tour of England, where they are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series following the Lord’s Test defeat on Monday, July 14.

The Indian batting stalwarts have already retired from the T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados. As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from two formats of the game at the international level, ODI cricket remains the only format where their participation is still up in the air, raising questions about whether the duo will commit to ODI duties or retire from the format as well.

While announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Rohit Sharma confirmed that he would continue playing the ODI format. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, expressed his desire to feature in the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Will Rohit and Kohli play ODI Cricket?

Amid the uncertainty around the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODI cricket, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajiv Shukla cleared the air that the Indian batting stalwarts will continue playing in the shorter format of the game.

“We will always consider them as legendary batters. It's very good for us that both of them are available for ODIs,” Rajiv Shukla told ANI after Team India met with King Charles in London.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s last appearance in the ODI format was in the Champions Trophy Final, defeating New Zealand to clinch the prestigious title. Rohit had a decent campaign, scoring 180 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 36 in five matches.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was the second-highest run-getter with 218 runs, including a century and fifty, at an average of 54.50 in 5 matches.

After retiring from Test and T20Is, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain crucial players in the ODI format, as Team India looks to build a strong core ahead of the 2027 World Cup, banking on their experience, temperament, and match-winning abilities.

BCCI dismisses speculations of Rohit and Kohli’s forced Test retirements

Though Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Tests on their own, there were speculations that Indian batting stalwarts were forced to retire from the format, as selectors wanted to give opportunities to younger players. The speculations emerged after India’s Test defeat at Lord’s.

However, BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla stated that Rohit and Kohli retired from Tests on their own, adding that the board does not have to right to players to retire or not.

“We also miss Rohit and Virat. But Rohit and Virat have taken this decision on their own,” Shukla said.

“BCCI has a very strict policy that we don't tell any player when or from which format they should retire. It is up to the players, and the duo made their own decision to quit Test cricket. We will always miss them; they are great batters," he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from Test Cricket, just a few days apart. Rohit was the first to announce calling it quits from red-ball cricket before Kohli officially announced his decision to pull the curtains down on his illustrious Test career.

Rohit finishes his Test career with 4301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 40.57 in 67 matches.

While, Kohli finished his illustrious Test career as the fourth-leading run-getter, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches.