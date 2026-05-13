The couple tied the knot in July 2016 in a traditional South Indian wedding. Devisha wore a pink Kanjeevaram saree with temple gold jewellery, while SKY donned a white kurta, dhoti, and safa.

Unlike her husband, Devisha prefers privacy. She enjoys cooking, loves animals, and lives a grounded lifestyle in Mumbai. Her quiet strength has been pivotal in SKY’s journey to becoming India’s T20 backbone.